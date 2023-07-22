Wayne State’s Student Senate voted to revise a potential statement regarding overseas conflict in Palestine, provided updates on the Student Center’s new makerspace and voted to fill two executive board positions at its general body meeting Thursday.
Senate voted to table the release of a new statement in support of Palestinanians living under Israeli occupation. Senate previously released a statement in 2021, but posted it to Instagram after being blocked by the Office of General Counsel, according to previous reporting by The South End. Senate was consequently limited access to the university’s Listserv and President M. Roy Wilson issued a statement rebuking Senate’s statement, citing “inflammatory terminology.”
According to an unofficial draft of the statement obtained by TSE on Thursday, Senate references the raid at the Palestinian refugee camp city Jenin in the West Bank. Sources said the raid was the largest military operation in the region in more than 20 years, according to CNN, and was responsible for injuring more than 100 people.
Senator at Large Amal Elsaleh, who was elected to serve as Senate’s 2023-24 Secretary later in the meeting, questioned the relevance of the statement.
“What does the student body benefit from this?...The people that are actually affected by this aren’t going to read it,” Elsaleh said.
Senator Vansh Bhardwaj said it is important to recognize the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as something that impacts people on campus.
“I think if we don’t address this we will not only not be courageous, but I do think we are not able to meet the students who…have relatives and family close to it,” Bhardwaj said.
Senator at Large Rabika Ali said as a student organization, Senate has a responsibility to remain unbiased.
“We are supposed to stay nonpartisan, and this (statement) is crossing a line”, Ali said.
Senator at Large, Amulen Rozmus said the statement may polarize certain groups on campus.
“We need to show we support people,” Rozmus said, “all the people on campus.”
Elsaleh said ensuring the statement is written properly will be vital ensuring it has a positive effect on campus.
"Every time I have posted or talked about this I have lost a plethora of friends,” Elsaleh said. “My own family Thanksgiving is living hell because of this conversation. That is where I am coming from. Unless we really revise it, I think the way that it is right now could cause a lot of issues."
Sheva Khaimov, former secretary who was elected to vice president later in the meeting, said putting out statements can show a group’s audience that it is paying attention and cares about issues that are important to them.
“I think that we should continue thinking about these types of things as a group and really understanding what our student body cares about and is on their mind on a regular basis and reflecting that back through the channels that we most often use like Instagram,” she said.
Senate passed a motion to create a group with the purpose of amending the statement for potential later release, in order to allow time to correctly refer to the conflict in Palestine.
Dean of Students David Strauss said a makerspace is set to open in the fall and will be located in the basement of the Student Center. The space will be fully stocked with art supplies, which will be free and accessible to WSU students with a valid Onecard. Fall hours for the space will be Monday through Thursday from 2 - 8 p.m.
With markers, paper and “everything short of power tools,” Strauss said DOSO is looking forward to opening the space for students.
“We’re really excited about creating areas of living,” he said. “We want to make this area the arts and crafts activities zone.”
Senator Hassan Ezzeddine said the Community Affairs Project Group is looking to create a form to gauge student comfort level in public transportation and potentially bring back the WSU shuttle service.
Chair of Student Services Mohamed Dabaja and Senator Dhruval Bhatt said the project group’s ongoing projects include Mort Harris Renovations and a partnership with the library to create more costless accessibility to computer programs such as Adobe, Photoshop and code compilers for students.
College of Nursing Representative Veronica Famhi said she wants to work towards creating a one-credit Curricular Practical Training course to create opportunities for international students.
President Hayden Johnson honored former President Yousra Zouani as a member emeritus during her final Senate meeting. Johnson said such an honor means she is welcome to come back and speak on topics.
“She played a big part (during her time with Senate)” he said. “I'm very proud of her and I really wanted to say thank you to her for helping me become the leader that I am.”
Khaimov was nominated and unanimously elected to fill in the vice president vacancy. Khaimov is a senior psychology student in her second year on Senate and is chair of the Mental Health Project Group.
Khaimov said her vision for the Senate is to increase internal and external involvement and engage more non-senators in Senate committees.
“I would like to see everybody (on Senate) virtually equally involved,” she said. “That way something's not falling more on one person than another.”
Elsaleh was nominated and unanimously elected to take Khaimov’s previous position as secretary. Elsaleh is a senior philosophy and neuroscience student in her second year on Senate. She has been involved in the Student Services Committee, International Student Affairs and the Mental Health Project Group.
“I really want to contribute and give back all the kindness that people last year showed me and be able to give that back to the senators,” Elsaleh said. “I want to make people feel welcome and make sure they know they are allowed to speak up and do more.”
Vacancies remain on the board for members from the School of Social Work, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, College of Engineering, School of Information Sciences and College of Education.
The next Senate meeting will be held Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. in Student Center room Hillberry AB.
Marie Moore is The South End's News Reporter. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Natalie Davies is The South End's Managing Editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com
Cover photo by Natalie Davies.
