Wayne State’s Student Senate was joined on Thursday by WSU’s Institution Research and Data Analytics team with a presentation on the university's new race and ethnicity self-identification process. Senate also discussed how to spend the remainder of their budget and voted on proposals for future events.
The new self-selection program, now live on the university’s Academia website, will allow students to self-identify their race and ethnicity, as well as letting them return back later to change it. All students will be required to complete the self-identification process in order to access university systems for the upcoming fall semester.
Senior Director of Institutional Research and Data Analytics Carly Cirilli said the initiative was requested by 2017-18 Senate.
Cirilli said the data collected will be used to help increase student success.
“Certain populations of our students may be struggling with certain things that maybe other groups (of students) are not. We’re looking at the data trying to figure out how we can help our students,” Cirilli said.
The initiative is partnered with a new race category for those of Middle Eastern and North African descent. This category will be taken into account for internal Wayne State programs, but will not be recognized on a federal level, as MENA students are currently required to list their race as White on federal documents.
Senator at large Amulas Rozman asked how WSU is approaching the topic of race and diversity
“What's the internal dialogue from the school about race and ethnicity... How is Wayne State approaching the idea of race and ethnicity?”
Cirilli said while the topic of racial and ethnic diversity can be complex, it’s vital to start by collecting data to better understand the community being served.
“It is a big topic right now, it’s very complicated because when you start talking about the race and ethnicity component you have all these different things rolling under one another. Trying to report that out in a way people can understand it or kind of glean some information out of it, it’s very complicated to do that,” she said.
Cirilli said over 20,000 students have completed the self-identification form so far.
With the upcoming fiscal year, the Senate discussed how to spend the remainder of its annual $25,000 budget. So far this year, Senate has spent $14,720, with $10,279 remaining until it is returned back to the university for re-disbursement on Oct. 1.
Several ideas were given for how to spend the remainder of the money, from stocking up on supplies for future events to donating it to university programs, such as the W Food Pantry.
Dean of Students David Strauss said whatever the money goes towards, it is given with the intention of helping the student body.
“The money comes from the student service fee...we (the DOSO) are the fiduciary. You are the student government, you are the voice of the students, the budget is there to support your initiatives,” Strauss said.
Strauss said DOSO’s budget is not stretching as far as it has in the past.
“We’re heading into a really difficult budget time,” he said, “so it’s getting harder and harder for us to divvy up that pie.”
Senate has yet to determine what the remainder of the budget will go towards.
There were several passed proposals of events for the upcoming semester. Most of them regarding tabling events such as a voter’s registration table, and a meet and greet event with the football team. As well as an event with “Little Amal,” a 12 foot puppet that has traveled the globe creating conversation and support for immigrant and human rights.
Further details of these events can be found on the Student Senates social media pages as the semester progresses.
Senate’s next meeting will be held on Sept. 7 and will be joined by President Kimberly Andrews Espy along with representatives from WSU’s Departments of Housing and Dining, to discuss the current state of student needs at the university.
