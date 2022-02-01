Wayne State women’s basketball's four-game win streak ended Saturday in a 73-65 defeat by Ferris State.
The Warriors previously defeated FSU on Jan. 6 at the Jim Wink Arena in Big Rapids, Michigan, winning by 60-45.
The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first quarter and looked to be on their way to another victory over FSU.
At the end of the first quarter, WSU was up 21-17, led in points by senior forward Grace George with 18.
George ended the game with a career-high of 32 points, accounting for 52% of the Warriors’ total points.
However, in the second quarter things changed, and the momentum switched towards FSU. Both teams were neck and neck but FSU ultimately pulled away late in the quarter. FSU led 33-29 going into halftime.
Head Coach Carrie Lohr said FSU’s aggressive style of play impacted the game moving forward and was part of the reason WSU lost.
“I thought that we had a good first quarter and I think their physicality got to us in the second quarter,” Lohr said. “We did our best at halftime to get a mental regroup out of our team and I thought that we were able to do that in a sense. The second half was certainly a little more even, but the second quarter really set the tone of the game, unfortunately.”
Going into the third quarter, FSU was leading and never let up, outscoring WSU 17-13 with an overall score of 50-42 going into the final quarter.
WSU made a late-game push in the fourth quarter, often getting within six points, but the Warriors missed their chance for a comeback, George said.
“We came back in the third a little bit and in (the) fourth I thought we really pushed, but at that point it was too late,” George said.
Despite the disappointing loss, Lohr is not discouraged and knows the Warriors need to refocus on the fundamentals, she said.
“They played well, they're a great team, you know we need to regroup and get back to some fundamentals,” Lohr said. “I’m definitely excited about my team and I think we can build off of this and I think we are ready to move forward.”
WSU had 18 turnovers throughout the entire night, in turn giving up 14 points off turnovers in the game. Turnovers are one area that cost the Warriors the game, Lohr said.
“This game was on us, we didn’t take care of the basketball and that was our Achilles heel,” Lohr said. “When you turn the ball over 18 times against a guard dominant team that’s going to be tough.”
George said while the loss is a tough one to swallow, the Warriors understand the importance of coming back together more focused for their next game.
The Warriors will face off against Saginaw Valley State University at the WSU Fieldhouse on Thursday.
