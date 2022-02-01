Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.