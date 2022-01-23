Wayne State’s Student Senate held its first general body meeting of the semester virtually Thursday and passed a resolution in favor of adding naloxone boxes in WSU housing.
The resolution also includes training resident advisors, desks assistants and other housing residents to administer naloxone by the fall 2022 semester.
Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Representative Obioma Opara originally presented this resolution during the Oct. 7, 2021 Senate meeting.
College of Education Representative Lukis Bagdon said they were concerned about whether resident advisors would be legally allowed by the Office of Housing & Residential Life to use the training because of their restrictive employee contract.
“(By signing the contract) they have displaced themselves from that law (The Good Samaritan Act),” Bagdon said. “They’ve isolated themselves from that legal coverage.”
Opara said this resolution is also being worked on with the WSU Opioid Task Force, which will be in discussion with the Housing Office with the goal of allowing housing residents to administer naloxone.
“(T)hey (WSU Opioid Task Force) are aware of that, in the policy, and they are willing to also have that changed, so we're going to work hand-in-hand to get them to make sure that that happens,” Opara said.
Senate unanimously voted to revise its bylaws concerning absences. The bylaws previously allowed one absence per semester for the fall and winter semesters and two during the summer, with the second and third absences respectively resulting in the senators' automatic removal from Senate.
Senator at Large Zack Thomas gave a presentation on the revision and said the previous process unfairly enforced attendance.
“There's kind of a failure of due process or review, because people aren't heard out before action is taken against them, like before they're removed,” Thomas said.
Thomas’ proposal detailed the guidelines for excused absences, including family emergencies, funerals, and religious holidays. The decision on whether to excuse an absence would be made by the Parliamentary Committee.
“We're keeping largely the same structure in place: two unexcused absences in fall or winter still lead to removal. The key word is unexcused, though,” he said. “There's a presumption that they're unexcused unless you appeal to the Parliamentary Committee and then the Parliamentary Committee excuses you.”
Parliamentarian Yousra Zouani and Secretary Nasrin Nesha will be on the committee, along with one to three other members elected by the Senate. Further details about the other one to three members will be decided upon on a later date, Thomas said.
If senators are removed due to absences, they have the opportunity to seek reinstatement by appealing to Senate, Thomas said.
The consent agenda, put in place by former Director of Government Affairs Harrison Cole, was unanimously removed.
Nesha said the consent agenda was not being used enough to warrant its continuation.
“We haven't had anything for the past couple of meetings on the consent agenda, and it just seems to be that, like we didn't receive that much coming into it too, and it's just difficult with a lot of paperwork for something that we're not even using,” Nesha said.
Senate passed via secret ballot a resolution to pay for 500 single-use parking passes, which will be distributed in the W Food Pantry.
The passes would cost Senate $2,000. Director of Student Services Danishi Bedi said they do not have an expiration date.
“(I)f we were to buy them right now, we can use them in future semesters,” she said. “So say we don't roll out the initiative — as in we don't make the parking passes accessible at the WSU Food Pantry until fall 2022 semester — they'll still be there, no worries, we can just place them whenever we need to.”
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said there are no personnel restrictions in purchasing the $4 passes. However, it is important to ensure the effort serves the intended population.
“(W)e want to advertise it to a particular subset of people to make sure that, as of right now, because we don't have that criteria, that it's not being taken advantage of by people who can afford to park in the structures or the parking lots,” Mannat Bedi said.
Senate unanimously passed a resolution to alter the dates of their elections, which effectively reduced the campaigning period from three weeks to two. This reduction allows incoming senators to have a transition period before their first meeting in their elected roles.
Senate had on its agenda an update from Jill Wurm, WSU library associate director of marketing and communications, and Brandi Jones, WSU library associate director of public services, regarding campus libraries. Due to the Senate meeting not being live streamed and the recording of the meeting being incomplete, The South End is unable to report on the entirety of this update.
Library Director Mike Hawthorne said a reflection room will be added to the second floor of the Undergraduate Library.
“It's going to have some level of privacy in terms of frosted glassing, but we want to make sure that it truly… serves as a reflection space and not a gathering space,” Hawthorne said.
The date of the addition is undetermined but Hawthorne said it may be around spring break.
Hawthorne said the UGL will be returning in-person to its normal schedule on Feb. 1. President M. Roy Wilson announced the reopening of campus libraries on Jan. 31 in a Friday email to the campus community.
Wurm said laptops will be available to check out from the UGL for up to five hours sometime this semester.
“(T)hat gives people the ability to spread out a little bit more too in case you need to use a computer, and you don't want to be inside the bigger area,” Wurm said.
Senate filled the role of Director of Government Affairs, which was left vacant after Cole was removed from Senate during its Dec. 2, 2021 meeting. School of Social Work Representative Rajan Varmon nominated Senator at Large Abe Ahmad for the position. Ahmad accepted the nomination and was appointed.
Student Senate plans to hold its next meeting in person on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., though the meeting format is not yet confirmed.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
