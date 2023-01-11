Wayne State’s General Lectures building is closed until further notice after flooding may have damaged electrical equipment.
According to a notification sent to the campus community by WSU Police Department, all classes are to be held online until further notice.
In an email sent to The South End on Wednesday, Vice President of University Communication Matt Lockwood said the building took on water overnight, causing flooding in the sub-basement.
“As a safety precaution, the equipment has to be reviewed to see if it has been compromised prior to the building being occupied,” Lockwood said.
Sophomore early education major Kayla Bellow said the closure will inconvenience many students who were expecting to attend their first week of in-person classes.
“It says there’s no predicted time for how long it’s going to take to be repaired,” Bellow said. “So it could be a week but it also could be months…”
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Ashley Harris is the managing editor of The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ashley Harris.
