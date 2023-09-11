The Wayne State Warriors defeated the Missouri S&T Miners 31-24 for their first home football game of the season at Tom Adams Field on Saturday.
The win marks WSU’s first of the season, as the team fell last week to Slippery Rock. WSU students and supporters showed out to cheer on the Warriors for Saturday’s kickoff at 1 p.m.
In the first quarter of the game with nine minutes and 32 seconds left on the clock, punter Griffin Milovanski hit a 31-yard field goal, bringing the score to 3-0.
Two minutes and 49 seconds into the action-packed second quarter, tight end Kaveon Ross caught a 32-yard pass from quarterback Eli McLean after a five-play, 81-yard drive, giving the Warriors their first touchdown. Following a successful kick from Milovanski, the Warriors led the game with a score of 10-0.
Defensive end Donte Reed had a brief mishap but quickly recovered without any serious injury.
The Miners struck back with a 43-yard field goal by kicker Layne Ryals in the second quarter, putting three points on the board for the Miners, making the score 10-3.
Running back D’Marco Singleton wasted no time as the Warriors retaliated immediately with a 58-yard rush, resulting in a touchdown followed by another successful kick from Milovanski, making the score 17-3 in favor of the Warriors.
Catching a four-yard pass from Miners quarterback Tyler Gioia, tight end Justis Braden scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left on the clock to up the score at the end of the second quarter to 17-10.
In the third quarter, the Miners began to catch up, with six first downs compared to four from the Warriors. C.J. Jarmon caught a two-yard pass from Gioia, scoring a touchdown and bringing the score to 17-17.
With a two-yard rush from quarterback Jayden Waddell, Waddell immediately reached the end zone just six seconds into the fourth quarter, following a kick from Milovanski. The Warriors extended their lead to 24-17.
Following the touchdown from J. Waddell, SL Te’Avion Warren completed a pass from Waddell, putting another seven points on the board. The Warriors led 31-17.
With one minute 44 seconds left on the clock, the Miners retaliated with a complete 49 yard pass from Gioia to CJ Wiggins, closing the gap to 24-31.
The Warriors ended the fourth quarter with 14 minutes and two seconds of possession while the Miners had seven minutes and 18 seconds of possession. There were five first downs from the Warriors and seven from the Miners.
The Warriors won their first home game with a score of 31-24.
After the game, Warriors head coach Tyrone Wheatley said the team’s strengths were the mental preparation they put into the game.
“We cut down on the mental mistakes and the mental errors, we didn’t go out there and beat ourselves,” Wheatley said.
Elijah Fowlkes (CB) said the home crowd’s energy contributed to the win on Saturday.
“It’s no better feeling than protecting the home field, so I feel like that energy is really good for us,” Fowlkes said.
The Warriors are set to take on the Indianapolis Greyhounds for their next game on Sept. 16 in Indiana.
Cris'stia Bowden is The South End's sports editor. She can be reached at sportseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by multimedia editor Andy Jeffrey. Contact Andy at multimediaedtse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.