Wayne State’s volleyball team is nearing the end of its regular season. With only two matches left, the Warriors have a 10-6 GLIAC record and sit at 17-10 overall.
Senior graduate student Lauren VanderWal, currently pursuing her masters degree in public health, leads the team in multiple statistical categories, including points (378) and kills (337).
VanderWal said she prefers to lead with action.
“I have been nominated as one of three team captains for this season,” VanderWal said. “I believe the best way to lead is by example and that is what I try to do every day on and off the court.”
Senior interior design major Madison Benoit said she and her team have accomplished some things she’s hoped for since she first stepped foot onto WSU’s campus.
“As a team, this year has been a lot of ups and downs I’d say,” Benoit said. “We have had some troubles but have also accomplished some goals we’ve had ever since I was a freshman here. We are a very close group and we work hard together every day. Our team is also making great strides toward the end of this season, setting ourselves up going into the GLIAC tournament.”
In the 2021 GLIAC tournament the Warriors lost to Ferris State University in four sets, ending their season in the semi-finals. WSU played Ferris State twice this season, each team walking away with one win and one loss.
Over half of the team’s players are classified as juniors or older — head coach Tim Koth said during critical times it helps to have some seasoned players.
"We have played well in the bigger matches,” Koth said. “And that is certainly due to experience. If we could do more from a veteran team perspective, it would be consistency.”
Both of WSU’s remaining matches are away against fellow GLIAC teams. With their conference record of 10-6 and the GLIAC championships on the horizon (Nov. 9), VanderWal said their upcoming games are important for the teams’ postseason plans.
“These last 5 (now 2) GLIAC matches are crucial for us as we get near the end of our regular season,” VanderWal said. “We want to position our self in the highest seed possible going into the tournament so we have the best opportunity to succeed.”
On Nov. 4, WSU heads to Allendale, MI, to play its rival GVSU. The following day, Nov. 5, the team is set to play Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, which is roughly 300 miles from Allendale.
Koth said the team will look to stay off the injury report and, as far as the level of play goes, build steadiness heading into the tournament.
"We will work to balance mental and physical fatigue (our schedule is brutal) and continue to build consistency in our play,” Koth said. “The teams that are healthiest at the end of the year are usually the ones who are able to peak at the right time.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
