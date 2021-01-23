The Wayne State University English Language Institute will hold an eight-week virtual workshop for professional non native English speakers from Feb. 8 until April 2.
The online workshop is divided into two courses: oral and written communication. Oral communication focuses on speaking and listening while written communication focuses on writing, reading punctuation and grammar, according to the website.
“The purpose of this course is to make people who are non native speakers more efficient so that they will not only produce better English but feel more comfortable with their English,” said Bruce S. Morgan, ELI director.
A fee of $499 is required to enroll in the workshop, with all materials included, Morgan said.
The workshop teaches non native speakers how to effectively communicate via Zoom during presentations, emailing for work and networking across many areas.
“We changed the mechanism and content, of course, to bring to the 21st century to prepare them for communicating online,” Morgan said.
Participants are required to independently complete modules and meet weekly via Zoom for an hour, said Michael Klug, special program coordinator for ELI. The participants will focus on real-world communication, writing reports and research based writing.
Klug has been a full time lecturer and coordinator of short-term programs for the past four years, Morgan said.
“This semester I’ve got people in Pakistan and Detroit. When I started this career in the late 1990’s we didn’t have daily interactions like we have now,” Klug said. Non native English speakers who are already in working fields “will focus on taking what they already have leisurely and project it with confidence,” he said.
The courses support participants with writing business emails, reports and technical writing skills in their work fields, said Sara Tipton, international teaching assistant testing and training coordinator.
Professional development is a communication skill, of writing and speaking and there are benefits you can get, Tipton said.
“I hope that in the future we continue to offer this mode for working people and parents. I think it’s very convenient,” Tipton said.
Chantell Phillips is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at chantellphillips@wayne.edu.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
