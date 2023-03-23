Wayne State’s Black Student Union hosted a “Hostile Climate Hearing” Tuesday evening on the third floor of the Student Center to discuss recent developments within the housing department.
The event was scheduled after The South End reported on a decade-old photo of Associate Director of Housing Katie Turner began circulating on social media on March 7. TSE confirmed with University Communications on March 17 that Turner is no longer employed with WSU.
BSU President Michael Joseph said the hearing was a chance for students to come together and express any concern they have with university administration.
Joseph started the event reviewing the demands the BSU sent to WSU in March 2021, one of which included the removal of Senior Director of Housing and Residence Life Nikki Dunham.
“I don’t think there has been enough emphasis on the response to the situation,” Joseph said. “There were some emails sent and some statements sent out but I don’t think there’s been enough light brought to the situation because I think they are still very much in a position of trying to keep it under wraps.”
About 14 members of the campus community were present at the hearing and aired concerns surrounding maintenance issues and campus’ current lack of operational elevators.
Members of WSU’s newly formed Resident Advisors United were present and offered employee perspectives on Housing administration.
“It’s not just this incident. It’s issues with personnel, issues with supervisors, issues with maintenance, issues with funding. It goes on,” said RAU member Hannah Mathers.
Joseph said the lack of communication with Black students on campus has created an unhealthy relationship with administration.
“I just feel like (it’s a) toxic relationship,” he said. “They have that authority, that power.”
RAU members said it was frustrating that only RAs within University Towers had been reached out to regarding the situation with Turner.
BSU member Carmen Jackson said history is bound to repeat itself because WSU continually opts for temporary solutions.
“They're not making any actual changes,” she said, “and they're also not including Wayne State students and getting our opinions on what's going on, specifically students of color.”
BSU Vice President India Pleasant said she feels like her feelings have been ignored.
“It's like the privilege of being in college and being Black that they expect you gotta be happy,” Pleasant said. “No matter how (WSU) treat(s) us, ‘we have to be happy that we’re even here, right?’ And that's so horrible because it breaks you down mentally.”
Towards the end of the meeting RAU and BSU members agreed that united advocacy by working together is the best way to put pressure on administration to meet their demands of transparency and open communication. They also discussed the possibility of bringing forth these issues at Thursday’s Student Senate meeting.
“You shouldn’t feel as if you’re giving more to your university than your university is giving to you,” Pleasant said. “It feels like we’re being put at the little kids table when we demand a bigger seat.”
Ciaran Martin is The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin.
