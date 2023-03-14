Wayne State has composted about 20 cubic yards, just over 16,000 tons, of compost since the start of the Compost Pilot Program two and a half years ago.
Compost is collected on campus and taken to Georgia Street Community Collective, an urban farm on Detroit’s east end, where they flip the food waste, which is then transformed into nutrient rich compost that will come back to campus in the form of fertilizer.
Office of Campus Sustainability OCS intern and leader of the Green Warriors program Jenna Steele said the process of bringing the fertilizer back to campus creates a full-circle program out of waste that would otherwise be sent to garbage lots.
“If it's composted or recycled, it's not going to a landfill, so it's doing something other than just sitting there and producing methane, which is a super harmful greenhouse gas,” Steele said. “Instead of releasing (in a landfill) all of the nice things like nitrogen and phosphorus that you need for soil to grow, stay there and compact into this very pretty brown, dark dirt.”
With the help of the compost Georgia Street Community Collective has grown a little over 25,000 pounds of fresh produce including watermelon, blackberries, elderberries, pumpkin, squash, tomatoes, okra, garlic and 12-foot sunflowers, Steele said.
“(In) soil that is loose, compost will clump it together, or (in) soil that is too tight, compost will loosen it,” Steele said. “This provides an ideal environment for plants to grow and spread their root systems. It creates better drainage, aeration, and moisture retention, which are all incredibly important for the health of the soil and plants.”
Sophomore environmental science major Robin Bresolin said she collected compost from bins around campus to drop off at Georgia Street throughout the semester.
One thing she said she wished more people knew is what is and isn’t compostable.
“It's good that the responsibility is on the people, and it's up to us to actually do it (compost),” she said. “But having bins isn't going to do a whole lot unless people actually put in the right thing. Promoting would help make people aware that you can compost cardboard, for example, but you can’t compost your Starbucks cup because a lot of people throw random stuff in there.”
Bresolin said compost bins can be found in the dining halls, STEM Building and Student Center but have yet to be added to most campus residence halls.
Currently 537 students are involved in different groups that pertain to sustainability, Chair of the President’s Standing Committee for Environmental Initiatives and Director of Environmental Science Dr. Donna Kashian said.
Other campus-wide efforts include installing more electric vehicle chargers, surveying for ways to improve public transportation such as buses, working to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certify buildings and diverting 520 tons of recyclable material from landfills annually, Kashian said.
The OCS calculates the greenhouse gas emissions inventory annually by analyzing the university’ energy inventory across waste streams, fleet vehicles and other factors, Steele said.
“There has been a general trend of less emissions since 2014 at WSU in all of the scopes under carbon emissions,” Steele said. “We are trying to figure out if that (2020) drop off is because of COVID, but we are not sure until we get the new greenhouse gas inventory.”
Kashian said OCS’s main focus is the 2023-2028 strategic plan.
Kashian and Steele said that sustainability efforts at WSU will reach beyond the campus community.
“(If someone) sees the composting bins on campus, they hear about different groups and then they participate in it, they take that back to their lives afterwards,” Kashian said. “Then they start working for a company… (and) want to do those same practices… It's not just that 100 grams of whatever you compost and save, but it's everything that comes with it that makes the greater impact, and it does snowball over time.”
Natalie Davies is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Paul Hitzelberger.
