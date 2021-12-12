Wayne State men’s basketball ended their losing streak on Saturday with a 65-57 victory against Northwood University at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.
This win marks the Warriors first win in the GLIAC this season.
The Warriors led most of the game and were never down more than two points. Interim Head Coach E.J. Haralson said the Warriors still need more time to adjust to their new roles.
“Yea we lost three in a row,” Haralson said. “I just think that considering the dynamic of our team and the things that happened, you know, there's a grace period that we all have.”
Haralson said he felt the players were still monitoring his abilities to coach the team effectively.
“Of course, in the back of their mind, they are trying to figure out if I can manage a team from that standpoint,” Haralson said. “So I just think as the days went on their confidence in me grew.”
Haralson said the Warriors emphasized fixing their faults from their last three losses against Davenport University, Hillsdale College and Grand Valley State University in practices.
“We definitely concentrated on our defense and a lot of the mistakes we had made in previous games,” Haralson said. “We wanted to make sure that we didn't make the same mistakes. We know that earlier in the season there's always going to be mistakes. But as a player you don't want to make the same mistake and as a coach you don't want to make the same mistake.”
Haralson said the Warriors knew they couldn't go on long stretches without scoring points like they did against GVSU and that they also needed to improve on their free-throw shooting.
“Against Grand Valley we had long stretches where we went without scoring and I think we identified that and the game before that we did a terrible job at the free throw line. And today we were 23-25 so that's very impressive,” Haralson said.
Redshirt junior forward Avery Lewis and redshirt fifth-year guard Brailen Neely co-lead the team in scoring with 16 points.
Redshirt senior guard Darian Owens-White scored 11 points while also shooting 5-5 from the free-throw line and adding two steals on the night.
Redshirt junior forward Tyree Martin and redshirt sophomore forward Ray Williams Jr. added complimentary scoring, each getting nine points.
Haralson said this balanced scoring attack was critical in growing the Warriors’ confidence with one another, which helped lead them to victory.
“Now they can have confidence in other guys on the team as opposed to just the guys that were first team (players) and were all conference players last year,” Haralson said.
The Warriors dominated on the glass as they outrebounded Northwood 51-35. Lewis said their success on the boards displayed their tenacity.
“I didn't even realize how large the margin was for rebounding so I mean for us to win the boards by that much, I mean that says a lot,” Lewis said. “We got guards with nine rebounds, seven rebounds. So, I mean, that just says how tough we are as a team.”
The Warriors will look to get another win against Saginaw Valley State University at the WSU Fieldhouse on Saturday.
David Carter is the sports editor for the South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by David Carter.
