Members of Wayne State’s campus community have formed a new organization, Anti Transphobe Action, this week in light of social media controversy around a professor’s alleged transphobic tweets.
History Professor Bill Lynch, who has since made his Twitter account private, retweeted posts referring to transgender individuals as “terrorists” and “autistic.” On April 8, Lynch doubled-down on his opinion by pinning a tweet to his profile citing the First Amendment.
Freshman Vendl Whitney said Lynch’s comment, “invasion of women’s spaces,” implied trans-women are men invading women’s space.
“I am extremely ashamed to read these comments from a faculty member at this school; this is a clear display of bigotry and unacceptable conduct,” Whitney said. “While he has the right to freedom of speech, I have my right to express anger and opposition to his behavior.”
Whitney said they spoke with Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Stephanie Hartwell, on Tuesday who told them, “we will be sure to let Professor Lynch know that his words were hurtful.”
Whitney said reading Lynch’s tweets wasn’t just hurtful, it was a personal attack.
“I have only recently worked up the courage to use the restrooms on campus that align with my gender,” Whitney said. “What I thought was a supportive environment (at Wayne State) has come under attack with this professor.”
Hartwell did not immediately respond to The South End’s request for comment on Thursday.
ATA Founder and Graphic Design major Grace Cadieux said she discovered the tweets yesterday and immediately moved to found the organization. Cadieux declined to share how many students are in ATA.
Cadieux said she joined other students on campus last night to discuss how they should respond to the situation and after taking a poll, decided to move forward with organizing a rally.
Planned for Friday at 1 p.m. along Warren and 2nd Avenue, ATA’s march is calling for the strong actions by the university.
“(We had) discussion about…where do we draw the line on these things…what is spreading hate and what is free speech,” Grace said. “And for me, that line is very clear when you start to view people as not people, and you start to debate their identities.”
Cadieux said Hartwell’s lack of a response is an example of WSU’s “softball approach” to issues around discrimination.
“Dr. Hartwell had a lot of opportunity here to have a dialogue with trans students on campus, (and) to send Dr. Lynch to DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) training,” Cadieux said. “It was honestly disappointing to see from a woman in her position.”
Students on campus were introduced to ATA on Thursday when they woke up to flyers across campus promoting the rally reading, “Fuck Bill Lynch; Demand WSU to Fire Transphobic Professor Bill Lynch.”
The flyers placed in the hallway of Old Main and on Hartwell’s door were removed overnight, Cadieux said, which the group is considering a violation of their free speech.
“They not only took down what we put on their door, they also removed our posters in their hallway,” she said. “We find that kid of sad and really despicable. We want to remind them again, that their job is to educate and not spread hate.”
Lynch could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Anti Transphobe Action.
