President M. Roy Wilson said Wayne State is hoping to reopen the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center on Monday during a virtual Board of Governors meeting Friday.
The potential reopening, prompted by student demand, could result in changes in operations at the Mort Harris Rec Center, Wilson said.
“Our hope is that if it follows the same pattern as the city wide data, that what we’ll see is a slight decrease, and if that’s the case, we’ll probably make some modifications on Monday to allow access to the fitness center so that our students can work away their stress during the upcoming finals,” Wilson said.
Friday’s meeting was moved to a virtual format in accordance with increased campus COVID-19 restrictions announced by Wilson in an email to the campus community on Tuesday.
The BOG Budget and Finance Committee also passed a five-year Capital Outlay Plan detailing WSU’s future projects. This plan was sent to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget this fall, said Governor Bryan Barnhill.
Rob Davenport, associate vice president of Facilities Planning and Management, presented repairs needed for the Tom Adams Field. He said WSU could either service defective fasteners 一 a tool used to attach multiple objects 一 in the stadium or replace the entire concrete sitting area.
Davenport said refurbishing the stadium would extend its lifespan by 25 years, would cost $300,000 more than mending the fasteners, and would require fewer months of construction.
“So we believe that the second option would in fact prove to be the better option primarily due to cost, timing and the extended life of the new concrete stadia structure,” he said.
Chief Financial Officer David Massaron said restoring campus will be prioritized moving forward.
“(O)ver the next five years, we're going to need to really focus on resources for deferred maintenance,” Massaron said. “Everybody who's on campus knows there's a need for investment there, and that's going to be part of our long term planning.”
Summer flooding continues to impact air conditioning in the Community Arts Building and the McGregor Memorial Conference Center, Davenport said.
“(W)e are likely looking at temporary cooling for the summer and the better part of next year for that complex, so we're working with our insurance carrier, FM Global, engineers, equipment, suppliers and contractors to develop a plan,” he said.
During the Academic Affairs Committee meeting, Grace Serra, WSU art curator and coordinator, gave a presentation about the University Art Collection. Summer flooding affected the collection, but did not result in permanent damage, Serra said.
“(O)ur collection storage area did receive a lot of water,” Serra said. “We didn't lose any artwork in this collection storage area, but all of the work had to be removed out of this area. Walls were torn out. We spent two months just dealing with the flood in this area alone.”
Serra said some sizable works in the collection were impacted by flooding, but the pieces were insured.
Additional actions taken include:
- Unanimous decision to terminate nurse midwife programs at the bachelor, master, and doctorate level.
- Unanimous decision to terminate bachelor of science in education learning with major in learning, design, and technology.
Justin Sherman, Maureen Kemp and James Gallant were registered for public comment, but could not be reached by the BOG during the meeting. Thus, there was no public comment.
The next BOG meeting will be held Jan. 28, 2022.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
