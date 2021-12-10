Wayne State Jewish students celebrated Hanukkah with added safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic from Nov. 28 to Monday.
Also known as Festival of Lights, the eight-day Jewish festival involves nightly menorah (a nine-branched candelabrum) lightings, prayers and fried food. Hanukkah is usually celebrated at home with family or loved ones, said WSU Jewish Student Organization Secretary Jenna Friedman.
Friedman said she celebrated Hanukkah remotely with nightly video calls to her family.
“This year because I have a sister who's also in college we've been FaceTiming every night and lighting the menorah together, so that's been nice to be able to get that family time every night,” Friedman said.
JSO member Chloe Brown said she lit a menorah with her family in person throughout Hanukkah.
“I celebrate Hanukkah at home by lighting the menorah every night as a family and singing Hanukkah songs together,” Brown said. “We really take it as a time to be together and enjoy the holiday.”
JSO, in partnership with Hillel of Metro Detroit, planned an in-person Hanukkah event, which was interrupted by campus COVID-19 restrictions.
“The Hanukkah party we were going to have in person last week on Wednesday and we were gonna have that catered and we went through the university and got a food waiver and everything, but obviously the numbers got too high and that event had to go online,” said JSO President Loren Safta.
On Nov. 30, President M. Roy Wilson announced the suspension of non-academic campus activities in an email to the campus community.
JSO’s Hanukkah event was held virtually on Dec. 1.
“We had to pivot very quickly and make the event online basically and then get online accessible instead of in-person,” Safta said. “So we did that and everybody who wanted to come to the party met over Zoom.”
Safta said she was impressed that eight community members attended. The event included Hanukkah traditions and activities.
“We did a virtual dreidel (a four-sided spinning top) tournament with a website,” Safta said. “We found a virtual candle lighting, a virtual menorah, and we did a virtual jeopardy of Hanukkah trivia. It was actually a really successful fun event.”
Friedman said food for JSO’s in-person event had already been catered, so members packaged it and distributed meals to students.
Safta said she purchased a miniature menorah for her residence in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments and was also able to celebrate safely with her family.
“This year we were very lucky because everybody got rapid tests before the big dinner so we were able to go to my grandparents’ house to see everybody and do the celebration in person, although everybody wore masks,” Safta said.
Brown said she was grateful to celebrate the holiday with her family.
“Even with all the challenges we’ve faced in the past year due to COVID, I think this year Hanukkah really gave me a glimmer of hope that we're finally able to celebrate together again with the ones we love,” Brown said.
Grace Reyes is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gracereyes@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
