As the 2021 Wayne State football campaign nears its final three games, some players said their inability to play football last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic hindered their skillset this season.
Redshirt junior quarterback Chase Churchill said the Warriors had to work twice as hard as other teams due to their COVID-19 restrictions.
“The whole covid situation and how it affected us, especially in Detroit, it definitely put us a few steps behind everybody,” Churchill said. “So after the whole practices that we were supposed to have and didn’t have and going on towards summer, we had to make up so much ground.”
The Warriors were prohibited from working in-person during the winter and had a very limited spring. This forced them to make up a year’s worth of lifts, team chemistry and learning their playbook.
Head coach Paul Winters said the team was limited during weight training this offseason with masking, social distancing and capacity guidelines.
“Not being able to practice for a year basically, and then not having the ability to get guys in the weight room because of restrictions on numbers, you could only have so many guys lifting at a time,” Winters said.
“It challenged us in a way that we all thought we were prepared for but then it just turned out to be we just had to work twice as hard as any other team that we know,” Churchill said.
Winters said planning issues reflected on the field this season.
“Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” Winters said. “We weren't able to prepare properly and ultimately the performance shows.”
In addition, WSU required anyone present on campus to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this semester. With some student-athletes hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, WSU’s timetable during the offseason was shifted, Winters said.
“You know how everyone in the country was questioning whether they were going to get a vaccine or not? Every minute that they (the players) questioned it was a minute where they weren't working out,” Winters said.
Missing teammates who chose not to get vaccinated and other COVID-19 restrictions made team-building a challenge, Winters said.
“When you look to your left and to your right, you see your teammates lifting with you and working out with you, you get a stronger bond,” Winters said. “For example, we had to wear masks and we couldn’t spot each other, it was hard to build a bond because it was hard to communicate.”
Redshirt junior middle linebacker Julius Wilkerson said the Warriors emphasized building chemistry with one another during the offseason as much as possible, but limitations made it difficult.
“You’re supposed to be around your team you know year round, but obviously we weren't able to do so, so we had to try and play make up during training camp,” Wilkerson said.
Despite their record and lack of offseason preparation for the season, the Warriors have been in several close games. Both Wilkerson and Churchill said they need to play with more discipline to earn more wins.
“We definitely had our fair share of close games that easily could've gone our way. Slippery Rock (University), S&T, Northern, Tech, the close games I just think it came down to we got so into the moment that we kinda lost focus,” Churchill said.
Wilkerson said figuring out how to succeed has been a learning process for him and his team each week.
“It’s just growing as you go, learning as you go, learning just what it takes to win, and just continuing to do so throughout every week,” Wilkerson said.
Though playing more disciplined has been emphasized, the youth on the team has made it more challenging this season than prior years, Winters said.
“We keep harping on the discipline and remaining focused, but you know young guys are going to get excited when they are winning and sometimes get down when they stop winning and sometimes it's hard to reverse a trend that happens in their mind,” Winters said.
Learning what it takes to be successful is something Winters said is a continuous process for his younger players, who have very limited or no college experience in winning games.
The Warriors will attempt to get back into the win column this week as they face Northwood University.
After Northwood, the Warriors will take on Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University, number one and number seven in the nation, respectively.
Wilkerson said no matter their record or what the scoreboard reads, they will continue on, win or lose.
“We’re a family who's always going to fight for each other, we’re never going to give up,” Wilkerson said. “I think it's been shown in the film, and every game, we’ve never given up on a game. We’ve never given up on each other. We’ve always fought until the end. We’re fighters, we’re scrappers, we’re Warriors.”
