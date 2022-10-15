Wayne State’s women’s golf team has had a fall season full of peaks and valleys. On one hand they’ve had multiple golfers score individual career lows, but on the other hand they’ve yet to win an event as a team.
Although they haven’t gotten over the hump as a team, their individual performances point towards a possible upswing in the spring season.
WSU head coach Larry Hamilton said the individual successes prove they’re doing the right things in practice.
“At UIndy we shot an 18 hole program low (in) the last round with a 293,” Hamilton said. “During that round junior Rebeca Vestman shot her personal best and new program individual low with a 68 and freshman Sabel Imesch also broke par with a 71. At Ferris State, Sabel shoots 72, 74 to win the individual title! All (of) this is great to see and reassuring each player what they are capable of and that we are working on the right things.”
Freshman global supply chain management and logistics major Sabel Imesch was a First Team All-State selection her senior year at Grosse Pointe South High School.
Imesch said she came into her first season at WSU with high hopes.
“I would describe my season as an individual as astounding,” Imesch said. “I came into this team reaching for the stars hoping to be one of the top players on the team and I have accomplished that and so much more. I hope to continue this streak of successfulness into the spring season and throughout the rest of my four years at Wayne.”
There are just two seniors on the team in Natalie Groom and Avery Howard.
Howard, a double major in communication sciences and disorder & psychology, said she’s had an array of feelings since beginning her final season as a Warrior.
“I’ve had a lot of emotions knowing that this is my senior year,” Howard said. “I’ve felt excitement knowing that we have the potential to do great things and knowing I get to spend another year with some of my closest friends. I’ve also had moments of sadness knowing that this time next year I won’t be traveling with the team or making the memories that I’ve made over the last four years. It’s hard for me to process that I will be done golfing and graduating in the spring.”
The Panther Invitational beginning on Oct. 15 in Augusta, MI, marks the teams last event of the fall as they get ready for the spring season. Their previous event, the William Beall Fall Classic in Findlay, OH, concluded on Oct. 4. The 11 day break between events is the most since they had 11 days off between their first and second events of the fall season.
Howard said the break is nothing short of necessary because of a few quick turnarounds following recent tournaments.
“These 11 days off are crucial for recovering from these last three tournaments in two weeks' time, as well as preparing for the Panther Invitational,” Howard said. “This season has already brought some adversity to the team with two of our players (myself and Logan Potts) having major injuries that have made playing a little more difficult and we will be using these days to recover and prepare for the Panther Invitational.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
