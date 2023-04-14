“Welcome! I have no violent or transphobic content. I oppose violent threats and actions against women, the medical sterilization of gay and autistic children, and the invasion of women’s spaces...”
These words once sat smugly and proudly atop the public Twitter account of Dr. William Lynch, a professor at Wayne State who has been the subject of a controversy after sharing alarmingly transphobic content; he even made sure to sprinkle some casual ableism in there for taste.
Lynch has declared transgender women to be “rapists,” “murderers,” “invaders of women’s spaces” and has referred to trans activists as “terrorists.” He has claimed the transgender community is preying on “gay and autistic children,” implying that the autistic community has a lack of agency and an inability to think for themselves.
Bill Lynch follows over one thousand accounts, some samples of the content you may expect from said accounts are as follows:
“Men aren’t women, lesbians don’t have dicks... Men can’t get pregnant,” Twitter biography of user @Aja02537920.
“Supporter of LGB without the TQ... Save our children from groomers,” Twitter bio of user @Clownhumanity. It is ESSENTIAL to point out that “clown world” is a well-documented alt-right dogwhistle.
“TERF. Proud mother of a TERF,” Twitter bio of use @FemaleInTheWild. A “TERF” is short for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a moniker for those who fervently oppose transgender rights, particularly those of transgender women, as they see them as a threat to, quote, “real women.”
Bill Lynch must have his employment with WSU terminated before the beginning of the fall semester. WSU must start genuinely enforcing code 2.28.01. Lynch has crossed the line twice and he is no longer welcome in our learning community.
Free speech purists may point to the first amendment in his defense, but in doing so they diminish the first amendment of those who oppose him, as well as willingly ignoring a stricture in WSU’s own nondiscrimination policy: 2.28.01. *4 This policy forbids discrimination towards students on the grounds of gender identity.
Despite his best wishes, there are transgender students in attendance at WSU. His decision to host bigoted content has created an unsafe space for every trans student at this school, as his words embolden groups who wish to hurt us.
What is also extremely disappointing is the university’s response to these comments. While attempting to spread awareness on the unacceptable nature of this situation, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Stephanie Hartwell got back to me this week with an HR-tinged and limp-wristed response, claiming she will ask Lynch to “consider how his posts have the potential to negatively impact the student experience.” Do these sound like the words of someone who works for a university that forbids discrimination, as per 2.28.01?
One of the more egregious examples of horrible mishandling in this situation is the mere fact that it is, supposedly, “Pride Week” at WSU. How can you even think to hold a pointlessly symbolic, rainbow capitalist celebration of pride while having this spiteful sickness within? All signs point to an indifferent administration, which is not only a violation of the University’s own rules; it is a slap in the face to all queer people on campus.
Lynch wants people like me to be relegated to the shadows, to live without embracing our true selves. I will fight against his hateful rhetoric, both on campus and off, until I no longer draw breath.
Vendl Whitney is a freshman majoring in Digital Art.
