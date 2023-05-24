This story was previously published in The South End's spring print edition on April 27.
New Head Football Coach Tyrone Wheatley has dubbed the team as underdogs waiting to prosper. With a new staff of assistant coaches on the payroll, Wheatley has marked this season as their comeback.
Rosco Byrd Jr. - Offensive Line Coach
Rosco Byrd started his coaching career in 2017 at DoughertyHigh School in Albany, Georgia and Carvery High School for three seasons before graduating to coach at Savannah State University in 2021.
Byrd was a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and played in 10 games at defensive tackle as a true freshman in 2012. Byrd transferred to Georgia Southern University his senior year and started 29 games on the offensive line.
Since joining the Warrior team in March, Byrd said he enjoys coaching alongside Wheatley and believes they can make the strongest impact together.
Byrd said he is excited to start inspiring and motivating the team to be the best version of themselves.
“You try to be better, you try to be the best that you can, and everything else will fall into place,” Byrd said.
Byrd replaces Joe Hensel, who held the position since August 2020 and completed three years with Wayne State.
Glenn Davis - Linebackers Coach
Glenn Davis started coaching as a defensive coordinator in 2006 for the Alabama Steeldogs, one of the charter teams in the Arena Football League.
Davis was a student-athlete at the University of South Florida from 1997-2001, where he was a four-year starter at cornerback and earned 42 starts in 44 games. At USF Davis ranks in the school’s top 10 history career pass break-ups (24) and passes defended (28) and recorded the first interception in program history.
Davis joined the coaching staff at SSU in 2017 and the following year, the team had 10 interceptions and ranked third in the NCAA D1 Football Championship Subdivision in pass defense.
Davis joined WSU in March and said when he coaches, he likes to leave the team better overall than when he started.
“I (want them) to be the best version of them(selves) every day that they can be,” Davis said, “(whatever) aspect that (may be), on the field (and) off the field.”
Davis replaces Steve Gardiner who joined the team in the spring of 2021. Gardiner is now the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Tiffin University.
Russell DeMasi - Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Russell DeMasi started his coaching career in 2013 at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia before moving to serve as a special teams coordinator,
quarterback and wide receiver coach at SSU in 2015.
That same year, SSU had their first winning season since 1998 where the team averaged 320 offensive yards per game.
DeMasi said he plans to form close relationships with his athletes to ensure they start on the right foot. He said he wants to set up his athletes for lives outside of college.
“If we’re just coaching you to be the best football player, we’re not doing our full job,” DeMasi said.
DeMasi replaces Jeff Reardon who joined the Athletics staff in 2008 and concluded his 14th season with the team in fall 2022. Reardon is now the head football coach at Edsel Ford High School.
Tom Sims - Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach
Tom Sims started his coaching career in 1997 at Western Kentucky University and has since coached at nine other universities.
Previous to coaching Sims played collegiately at Western Michigan University and Pittsburgh University from 1986 to 1990 before being drafted (152nd overall) by Kansas City.
Sims played 47 total games in the NFL; he had a career-best 30 stops while playing for Indianapolis in 1993, finishing his career with 65 tackles and four sacks.
Sims said he wants to see improvement and he’s hoping the team’s positivity will impact how they play.
“We’re going to try and get a little bit better every day,” Sims said, “and get to a point where that positively impacts our bottom line.”
Sims replaces former defensive backs coach Antwon Robinson and former defensive line coach Frank Espy. Robinson and Espy both joined the team in spring 2022. Espy now serves as assistant coach at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co Editor-inChief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Roberto Cuadra is a contributing writer for The South End.
Photos courtesy of Wayne State Athletics.
Commented