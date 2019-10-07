Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week - Oct. 4 - 13: For the second year, Southwest Detroit is hosting a week dedicated to authentic Latin-American cuisine. Stop by and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at any of the 25 participating restaurants.
More info here: https://swdetroitrestaurantweek.com/
Midtown Housing Affordability Townhall - Tuesday, Oct. 8: WSU's College Democrats is hosting a discussion about the rising Midtown housing prices with U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib and Sen. Stephanie Chang in Ballroom AB at the Student Center beginning at 5 p.m.
Comedy Show @ WSU - Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston-based comedian Mickey Housley and New York City-based Alex Babbitt will be delivering a FREE comedy night atGeneral Lectures starting at 8 p.m.
Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments Grand Opening - Wednesday, Oct. 9: The ribbon ceremony for the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday but activities and celebrations are planned for the whole day. Tours of the apartments will be available along with a presentation on the building. A street fair is also planned on Anthony Wayne Drive, featuring new retail tenants including Beyond Juice and 1000 Degrees Pizza. A pre-release screening of the movie Yesterday will also take place in the evening.
Pewabic Pottery Night - Thursday, Oct. 10: WSU students will have the opportunity to tour and tile paint at the historic Pewabic Pottery from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. This pottery studio and class room was founded in 1903. Iridescent glazes made in the studio are featured on notable buildings like Shedd Aquarium and Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Free tickets are available in the Dean of Students office. Transportation is provided and will leave from Dunkin Donuts at 5:20 p.m.
Homecoming Out Celebration Dance and Drag Show - Friday, Oct. 11: In celebration of National Coming Out Day, WSU students are invited to dance the night away from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. Making sure no one is standing still will be Detroit’s own Sabin, hosting the event. BeBe Zahara Benet and Eureka O'Hara from RuPaul’s Drag Race will also help keep the party going. The show will also feature Emma Saphira and drag king Thrustin' Bieber.
Malak Silmi is the news editor of The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Commented