The Student Senate held its second meeting of the fall semester on Thursday to discuss problems with undergraduate research, advising appointments and students’ perspectives on online and in-person classes.
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences representative Fatima Yahya led the senators in an open forum about their experience with gaining access to research and navigating the current online resources as part of the undergraduate research committee.
Yahya said she and Parliamentarian Hayden Johnson will present the findings from the discussion in an upcoming meeting with the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program.
Senator Sheva Khaimov said as a psychology major, she doesn't have many opportunities to participate in research.
“Doing research in clinical psychology is difficult as an undergrad because in order to be able to do the things in the lab you typically have to be a masters or PHD student or have to already have a degree,” Khaimov said.
During the CLAS report, Yahya asked senators how they felt about taking in-person classes as opposed to hybrid or virtual classes. She will present these findings with administration.
Senator Pat Ebiware said that different factors such as the professor's preference play into whether a class is best taken online or in-person.
“Some classes are better online, and some are better in person. I personally like having my cultural studies class online, but there are other classes like chemistry where I know that I need to actually go in person and listen to a lecture,” Ebiware said.
Secretary Lukis Bagdon said that online and asynchronous classes allow students to have more time to focus on taking care of their emotional health.
“I don’t need to be in a Psych1010 class with 300 other people at 9:30 in the morning,” Bagdon said. “Having that class being asynchronous would save me so much mental anguish. I would be able to pick up more hours at work, I would be able to go to bed early.”
During the president’s report, Yousra Zouani announced the first “Senator of the month” was awarded to senator at large Amal Elsaleh. Zouani said her many contributions this fall semester led to her nomination.
Zouani also appointed senator at large Joel Hammoud as business representative.
Senate also unanimously voted to elect senator at large Huda Syed to join the Justice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion project group.
In preparation for a meeting with the advising department, Zouani asked senators about their experiences with scheduling in-person and remote appointments with advisors. Zouani said she created a document for senators to document their experiences to present to the department.
Dean of Students David Strauss said that all front-facing employees, such as advisors, are no longer operating entirely virtual and must offer in-person meeting options.
During the library committee report, Strauss said the current 24-hour study area in the Undergraduate Library is no longer operating because it will be turned into a new space for the Warrior 360 program. A new 24-hour library space is in the works outside of the UGL, he said.
The next Student Senate meeting is on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
