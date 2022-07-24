Harmony Garden Cafe and Cass Cafe are leaving the Wayne State community after several years of business.
The decision was due to several external factors, a significant one for Harmony Garden being the lack of anchored staff, said manager and catering coordinator Halimah Al-Qadi.
“Labor is very difficult…we had staff that had been there at the restaurant since before we took over and they were older folks…one of them decided he was quite old and…he was a little bit worried about (COVID-19) and, you know, didn't wanna continue,” Al-Qadi said. “And then the other person had health issues and had to leave. So since then it's been extremely difficult.”
Formerly known as “Harmonie Garden,” the Middle Eastern restaurant has resided in Detroit since the early 1990s, Al-Qadi said. She said it was already in its current location (4704 Anthony Wayne Drive) for three to four years prior to her and her husband taking over the lease.
Although the cafe remained open for the duration of COVID-19, there were various obstacles for the business surrounding staff, inflation and loss of revenue.
“We had all kinds of things, big event things as well, and then all of that of course went out the window when COVID-19 hit,” Al-Qadi said. “We hoped that after COVID-19 we would be able to recover…and then not to mention that all the prices of everything went up…stuff we were buying was five to 10 times what we used to pay for it.”
Despite the sudden announcement from both cafes, similar circumstances are being given to various businesses due to U.S. inflation reaching a new record of a 9.1% consumer price index in June, according to The Detroit News.
Senior Malak Elhady said she was disappointed to hear of the cafe’s closing.
“I'm really upset because we always order food from there whenever we study, and it also feels good that we know that we're supporting a really good family. They're really good people and really kind,” Elhady said. “Just very generous and stuff in general. I feel like they're really authentic, so that's different than other places you could get food from.”
Founder and owner of Cass Cafe Charles Roy shared similar reasons for deciding to close his business.
“It was (an) accumulation of multiple issues. Lack of revenue would be the biggest, but staffing issues and COVID-19 of course have had a big issue on people coming through the door, which is what revenue is all about,” Roy said.
Roy said he believes it was his time to close after over 40 years on campus.
“…I came down to Wayne State in 1978 and kind of never left the neighborhood. And…it was a good run,” Roy said. “…We were part of a community, we continued to build on that community, and…all the writing was on the wall for me to take it offline if you will.”
Cass Cafe is not relocating, and permanently closing is the most likely possibility, Roy said. However, he said multiple scenarios are possible for the restaurant.
“From selling the building to somebody, to leasing the building in business, to bringing on a partner where the Cass Cafe reopens, it's just up in the air,” Roy said. “We just had to sever the hemorrhaging, if you will, of payroll every two weeks and lack of revenue.”
The cafe will re-open in September for a few days to serve several weddings and other private family and friend events that were booked prior to closing, Roy said.
Al-Qadi said Harmony Garden is also likely to close for the foreseeable future, however the business plans to market their vegan desserts and other products under “HAYAH TREATS” online, a trademark owned by the cafe.
Junior Abisola Fasakin said losing Harmony Garden on campus is upsetting.
“Harmony Garden (closing) is really disappointing, not gonna lie,” Fasakin said. “I mean, most of the places around campus when I got here during the pandemic were closed and the Harmony (Garden) was kind of like one of those staples that you could rely on, ‘cause campus food is not that great most of the time.”
Both Al-Qadi and Roy said they shared gratitude for their long-time customers of the cafes.
“We hope that we will not be just disappearing. Detroit is a really important place for us and …the restaurant itself has been in the community for 30 years, and we've been there for five, but we've built a really strong connection to the community,” Al-Qadi said.
Ashley Harris is the managing editor for The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
