Wayne State extended spring break until March 23 and canceled all face-to-face classes, according to an email sent Wednesday.
WSU said classes will resume online on March 23.
Campus housing remains open, but WSU strongly encourages students to return to their permanent place of residence.
“For those unable to go home to an off-campus location, we will continue to fully support students in our campus housing and dining facilities,” the email states.
The Student Center, Campus Health Center and campus libraries will remain open but have updated hours that can be found on the student information section of the university’s COVID-19 page. Students can submit any questions or concerns there to the Dean of Students.
The Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center will close indefinitely at 11 p.m. on March 13, the spring sports season is canceled as well as all DOSO events and face-to-face programming, as stated in an email sent on March 12.
To do our part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, the Mort Harris RFC will be closing beginning Friday, March 13 at 11:00pm and will remain closed indefinitely. All programming will be cancelled indefinitely. We will be in communication with more information as we receive it.— WSU Mort Harris Rec & Fitness (@wsurec) March 12, 2020
Dining options will be available for students remaining on campus, according to today’s email. Towers Cafe will reopen on March 16, however, students are encouraged to order to-go/takeout options and self-service food counters will not be available. Gold ‘n’ Greens and some other retail locations will be closed during the week of March 16 through 22.
The university will continue to provide support for students through Counseling and Psychological Services and Student Disability Services, according to an email sent on March 12. A notice on the CAPS website encourages students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to reschedule their appointment. CAPS will further offer students the opportunity to speak with their counselor via phone. SDS remains available for students to schedule an appointment with during their weekly hours.
Some colleges, specifically health schools, have unique student instruction situations and may be an exception to online transition.
“A limited number of classes that present an extreme challenge for online/remote instruction may be granted an exception to this policy. Your professors and deans are examining these options and will contact you directly if you will continue meeting in person,” the email states.
The Law School will not be extending spring break, and will begin online instruction on March 16.
Dean of the College of Nursing Dr. Laurie Lauzon Clabo sent an email stating clinical placements and classes will be canceled for both undergraduate and graduate students for the next week. After spring break, nursing students will receive further direction regarding clinicals.
Events on campus of more than 100 people will be canceled, and all other events are discouraged.
Per a March 12 email announcement, WSU’s theater department canceled all events, gatherings and productions taking place prior to April 27. This includes the upcoming musical “Mary Poppins,” and plays “Bus Stop,” and “10 Minute Plays.”
WSU Board of Governors Chair Marilyn Kelly said the university prioritizes ensuring graduation occurs in a timely manner.
“Every effort is being made to not jeopardize people’s ability to graduate on time,” Kelly said.
There has been no word on what will happen with winter 2020 commencement.
“No decision has been made about commencement yet,” said Matt Lockwood, director of communications.
The email states updates on commencement ceremonies will be forthcoming.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency when Michigan confirmed positive tests for COVID019. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are three positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
WSU is one out of many schools transitioning to online courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University, University of Michigan, Grand Valley State University and Saginaw State University are a few out of a plethora of universities across the country canceling in-person classes.
Jenna Prestininzi is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at jennap@wayne.edu. Malak Silmi is the news editor of The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
