Student Senate held its first general body meeting of the academic year on Sept. 1 to discuss potential student loan forgiveness initiatives and bylaw changes.
Former Director of Public Relations and Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio announced his departure from Senate at the Aug. 18 meeting, his position has been vacant since Aug. 26.
During the meeting, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Representative Fatima Yahya was selected to fill the Director of Public Relations vacancy.
Senate President Yousra Zouani said Yahya is well-qualified for the position because of her extracurricular background.
“She has worked with multiple student organizations in a social media coordinator and public relations role,” Zouani said. “In these roles she acquired the skills necessary to manage social media and the creative eye to upgrade our website.”
Law School representative TK Khan said student-led initiatives should provide current students and alumni with information on how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
“I would love to see Wayne State University make an active effort to lift the burden of debt off its students and alumni,” Khan said. “As an institution that imposes this debt in the first place, I believe that the university has an obligation to help alleviate it.”
Khan said it’s important to offer support to first-generation and minority students.
“As WSU celebrates its increased enrollment of Black students, it also aims to bring the graduation rate of Black students up to the state average,” said Khan. “Offering debt forgiveness help is a tangible way for the university to show its investment in the academic and life-long success of its Black students, who are disproportionately burdened by student debt.”
Student Senate discussed different support methods to provide students with as they navigate the application process of loan forgiveness.
“Creating a primary route of information is critical to support the success of students on campus and ensure that they can focus on applying their education in the real world instead of worrying about paying off a loan,” Zouani said.
Parliamentarian and Senator at Large Hayden Johnson proposed, and unanimously passed, the following five changes to the Student Senate Bylaws::
Article V Section 3 (C): The vice president can now determine if a senator's participation, or lack thereof, is appropriate for removal from the senate.
Article V Section 4: Four subsections were added to the bylaws, giving details about sponsoring legislation and provides information for non-senator involvement.
Article V Section 1: Subsections C and G made changes to senators’ election process by creating a standard list of interview questions in order to ensure fairness.
Article VII Sec 4 (K): This article pertained to Senate office staff, which is not relevant this term. The article was removed.
Article V Section 8: Subsection A was amended and two additional subsections were added to provide clarity on the process of reporting and general information.
Article V Section 5 (B): Amended to provide better guidance for senators looking to sponsor events.
"Throughout the summer, my committee has worked to adapt our by-laws to the best form of functional for our current purposes,” said Johnson. “We have worked extensively with the by-laws in order to make the language more concise, as well as provide guidance for future senators, with practices that have worked for us, but also giving some leeway to allow for adaptation in the future."
Zouani proposed switching the March 23 e-board meeting to a general body meeting due to Spring Break, the proposal passed unanimously
Student Senate’s next meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in Student Center room Hillberry AB.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Marina Johnson.
