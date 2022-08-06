Founded by senior public health major Jeren Ghoujeghi, Students for Reproductive Justice aims to educate people on important women’s health issues and gives students a way to get involved in sexual health education.
SRJ formed around the time of the leak of Justice Samuel A. Alito’s notes regarding the Supreme Court and Roe V Wade.
“We started in January of this year in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision that was going to come out, but also in response to Students for Life because there is no undergraduate pro-choice organization so we wanted to provide that other prospective,” Ghoujeghi said.
SRJ held their first major event over Zoom in February, sophomore gender and women's studies and nursing major Clara Keller said, co-president of the organization.
“Our big first event…was for Black History Month. We had a doula [someone who provides support during labor] come in and talk about the black experience in health care because the health care system is very racist and broken, and it also went along with our talking about sexual health,” Keller said.
Keller emphasized the importance of discussing sex education in tandem with educating the public on abortions.
“We do focus a lot on abortions but we also focus on the importance of sexual health and sex ed and knowing about that, because knowing about your body is also knowing about abortions,” Keller said.
Fifth year biology major Maizy Czartorski is in charge of SRJ’s reproductive health education for the public.
“A lot of the negative stigmas around reproductive health are based on lies and blatant misinformation,” Czartorski said. “I believe the topic is starting to become less ‘taboo’ the more we start bringing it up during our daily conversations.”
Czartorski said she first became passionate about reproductive rights after volunteering at an abortion clinic.
“That volunteer work turned into two years of being apart of their [the clinic] staff…The experiences I had, along with conversations with the patients really touched my heart and motivated me to want to do more,” Czartorski.
Keller and Ghoujeghi said there was a uterus cookie decorating event in March and have also held educational sessions such as the history of abortions and the history of reproductive health care between major events.
Ghoujeghi said they hope more students become aware of their organization this year.
“We’re hoping to increase engagement and membership with everything that’s happened so far and with abortion being on the ballot in November,” Ghoujeghi said.
Ghoujeghi said one of their goals since the beginning was to include people who have been historically excluded from reproductive health conversations including Black, LGBTQ+, and disabled voices.
Ghoujeghi said that their events and meetings are diverse which is something they are excited about.
“I will say we always have a very diverse crowd at our meetings which I think is really amazing,” Ghoujeghi said. “Once we had a pastor come in who was pro-choice and he talked about his perspective — we were not expecting that, but we thought it was super cool.”
Other events that SRJ will be holding include a round table event in September that will go over what can be done as a community to fight for reproductive justice and work WSU’s First Year Seminar class to add a section of the class that goes over what consent is and isn't, Ghoujeghi said.
Keller said she hopes the organization will continue to flourish.
“My hope is that when I graduate… it [SRJ] won't just dissipate like I hope that people will keep running it because this issue is never going to go away,” Keller said.
Czartorski said she is excited for what’s to come.
“I am hopeful for this generation from everything I’ve seen on social media because a lot of people do share the beliefs that women should have the right to choose what goes on with their bodies,” Czartorski said.
Chantell Phillips contributed to this article.
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
Commented