You’re away from home, which means you’re probably away from your family provider. The good news is Wayne State’s Campus Health Center can provide most of the services your primary care physician back home can.
What exactly does the Campus Health do?
The CHC provides treatment for most common illnesses and ailments. Including the flu, rashes, UTIs, sprains and many others. A full list of services is available on the CHC website. The CHC also provides preventative health care services like immunizations and tuberculosis testing. Like your provider back home, the CHC can perform physicals, pap smears and men’s wellness exams. Free STI testing for infections like HIV, herpes and gonorrhea are also available on-site.
Where are we located and how can I make an appointment?
The CHC is located at 5285 Anthony Wayne Drive, right on the northwest corner of the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments. The health center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The CHC recommends you call ahead using the number (313) 577-5041 to make an appointment. Once your appointment has been made, make sure to fill out the appropriate registration forms and arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start of your appointment.
What is the cost? Is anything low-cost or no-cost?
As a registered student at WSU, you get one free illness visit per semester: it’s 100 percent free. This means the fee associated with being seen and evaluated by a health care provider is waived. If you need additional testing or procedures, they will be billed to your insurance company. You may also be eligible for free STI testing, so please call the CHC if you want to learn more. Lastly, you are eligible for a flu shot at no out-of-pocket cost! That means the CHC will bill your insurance, if you have it, but you will not be responsible for anything out-of-pocket. See the CHC website for a full list of accepted insurance providers.
The Condom Club
CHC also offers several programs created to specifically cater to WSU’s student body. One of these programs is the Condom Club, which provides members with 50 condoms for the low cost of 5 dollars. All you have to do is enter the clinic and purchase a punch card from the front desk. You will receive a maximum of 10 condoms per visit until you reach your full 50 condoms. The Condom Club provides male condoms, female condoms, dental dams, flavored and latex free condoms.
Visit the CHC website, blog, or office — 5285 Anthony Wayne Drive — for more information about the CHC and its services and programs.
