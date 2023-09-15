Comerica Park hosts Wayne State Night

Comerica Park hosted a Wayne State University and Bark in the Park themed game on Wednesday evening, where WSU community members and pets from the area gathered to watch the Detroit Tigers take on the Cincinnati Reds.
President Kimberly Andrews Espy, Ph.D., threw out the first pitch of the game. Espy said she was happy the ball made it to the catcher and that she was able to kick off the Tigers game celebrating WSU.
“Seeing all the WSU folks here made me so excited,” Espy said. “Everyone is excited for the start of the year and the start of the game. We are so lucky to have so many supporters and be able to take advantage of the many things the city has to offer.”
Espy said WSU night at the Tigers is not only about current students and alumni but also prospective ones.
“It’s for future Warriors to see themselves here and see a pathway to school and make them want to go,” Espy said. “It is a lot of fun for all Warrior fans.”
Chris Smith, a 2008 biochemistry WSU graduate, said he was happy to be back in the city of his alma mater with his family and friends, including his dog Lucy, who enjoyed meeting all the people and other dogs as part of Bark in the Park.
“You want to spend as much time with your dog as possible, and this is a perfect event,” Smith said.
WSU students Sara Pacella and Rachel Fogleman said their favorite part of the game was receiving the WSU Detroit Tigers hats included with the purchase of their ticket through the Campus Activities Team.
“I love that we got the hats,” Pacella said.
WSU student Cary Chapman said she came to the game to engage with her school’s city.
“I like to know what happens where I am, ” she said. “I like to be involved in current events and anything that’s discounted, I’m interested.”
Brandon Shamoun, Assistant Dean of Students for Student Involvement, Activities and Organizations, said traditions like WSU Tigers Night are created on the momentum of previous years and are an opportunity for students to enjoy engaging with the city and finding their community.
“Traditions create a space for students to feel comfortable to get used to their campus community, meet friends and be a place where people can guarantee to bond and have a good time,” he said. “It also increases school spirit and campus pride.”
He said his favorite part of the game is the way it helps bring Detroit and WSU together.
“It helps us not only be in our bubble at Wayne and also give back and showcase our great university at a game where people might not even know it’s Wayne State Night,” he said. “You can have a good time and be spirited not only at WSU but in the broader Detroit community.”
Cincinnati came out on top in the Tigers vs. Reds game, securing a 4-3 victory.
