Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.