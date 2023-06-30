The United States Supreme Court issued a controversial ruling yesterday rejecting the use of affirmative action at public universities nationwide, and members of the WSU community are voicing their dissent.
The Court was split ideologically, with its six-seat conservative majority voting in favor of the reversal in both cases, resulting in a 6-3 ruling in the case against the University of North Carolina and a 6-2 ruling in the case against Harvard.
Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson issued a statement Friday morning via email, saying the ruling will have detrimental effects.
“The decision, however, will severely alter the efforts of universities across the nation to develop diverse and inclusive educational experiences that benefit all students,” Wilson said. “This hurts all of us.”
According to the Associated Press, the ruling prohibits universities from admitting students solely on race, citing discrimination against white and Asian applicants. The ruling does allow loopholes for universities to consider students' socioeconomic status and start programs to target students of color in less direct methods.
Wilson said the decision won’t directly affect WSU because Michigan banned race-based admissions in 2006.
“This decision won’t significantly affect our admissions policies or those of other public universities in our state… (the) decision to strike down race as a factor in college admissions will slow the progress that many universities were just beginning to make and will prevent their students from reaping the benefits that have helped generations of Wayne State students,” he said.
WSU’s Black Student Union released a statement Friday evening expressing disappointment with the ruling.
“Do not think the Supreme Court decision on this matter is not going to affect you, because if it affects one of us it affects all of us,” BSU said in the post. “it is despicable the Supreme Court can ponder let alone come to the conclusion that race can give one demographic an upper hand in higher education.”
Wilson said WSU will continue on its mission to promote diversity.
“Diversity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of our history and are explicit in our mission and values,” he said. “We have seen first-hand throughout our history how racial and ethnic diversity enhances the educational experience of all our students and prepares them to be compassionate as well as productive and prosperous citizens.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Quinn Banks.
