Student organization Bridge WSU hosted a student-led discussion “Building Bridges Against Gun Violence” in light of the recent tragedy at Michigan State University on Monday in the Student Center.
The event comes during a wave of gun violence prevention and memorial events held on campus since the MSU shooting.
Three students died and five others were wounded after a gunman opened fire in two buildings on MSU’s campus last month. The suspected gunman Anthony McRae later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to The Detroit News.
Days after the shooting, on Feb. 16, WSU’s Student Senate and members of administration gathered to show support in Gullen Mall and mourn the student lives lost.
Students shared their perspectives and experience and offered up possible solutions to end the problem of gun violence in America.
Senior Yara Shada said the second amendment, unlike other amendments in the constitution, doesn’t have very many limitations.
“Other rights we have such as speech, religion, press and protest there are certain limitations that go with them,” Shada said. “Like you can’t just yell there is a fire when there isn’t one or block traffic in the street. That’s just something that is lacking with the second amendment.”
Shada said the red flag laws currently being proposed in Michigan seem like common sense and should have already been in place.
Following the shooting at MSU, Michigan lawmakers have introduced 11 new gun safety bills, according to the Detroit Free Press, including a red flag law which would allow courts to require those at risk of harming themselves or others to relinquish their firearms.
Senior William Verhhoef said he wonders if there is a correlation between the desire to buy firearms and self reliance.
“It just seems like there is this notion that somehow each one of us could be our own superhero in a way just by having a firearm,” Verhhoef said.
Verhhoef said this idea is the reason legislation has been proposed in the past to arm teachers in schools. He proposed the idea of a possible help line for people struggling with thoughts of committing violence.
“If someone is really going down that downward spiral, it won’t destigmatize mass shootings but to destigmatize the real suffering that occurs before one of these events,” Verhhoef said.
Verhoef said it may not be a solution but an alternative to the current lack of resources available.
Senior Devin Reynolds said most students' only exposure to gun violence prevention is in school when practicing lock down drills.
“I’m of the opinion that guns in general are a public health crisis, and I think that gun violence prevention needs to be taught in schools,” Reynolds said. “It's a very touchy subject but we teach about STDs and that’s touchy.”
Reynolds said the topic of gun safety fits into the curriculum of health classes. He said that getting new legislation to combat gun violence is heavily influenced by public interest.
“If we keep allowing the NRA to continue to run elections nothing will be done,” Reynolds said. “I’m all for revamping gun legislation but at the end of the day it’s only a bandaid on a public health crisis.”
Reynolds said gun control is a major reason for the political polarization we see in America today.
The conversation about gun violence in light of the MSU shooting continues the month with the March for Our Rights on March 4th from 12-3pm in the Keast Commons and Virtual Safety Town Hall hosted by WSU on March 9th at 10am.
The town hall will be streamed at wayne.edu/live, and recording will be posted later for viewing. Students can submit questions about safety on campus to be answered by panelists representing different departments across the university.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
