The Wayne State Office of Campus Sustainability concluded its series of "Volunteer Days" with members contributing to a local community garden on Nov. 19.
Five members of OCS helped Mark Covington, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood near Harper and Gratiot, with his community collective garden, The Georgia Street Community Garden.
OCS intern Jenna Steele said the partnership between Covington and WSU started seven years ago — volunteer days, however, started two and a half years ago.
Steele said their volunteer work for Covington is done as a sign of gratitude for his contributions to their other programs.
“So, we come to the farm and just help Mark out because he does so much for us and our compost program. We’ll plant bulbs, we’ll turn over compost, we’ll help build new compost bins, help expand the farm in different ways and help build up everything,” Steele said.
Steele said the program is important both for the community and volunteers within the program.
“[Volunteer Days is] extremely important just to get out into the community and help an urban farm, which is also a community collective so they help out the community more than just food,” she said.
Steele said Covington provides things such as showers for those who do not have running water or school supplies.
“He has heated showers, outdoor showers that people can come to if they don’t have running water,” she said.
WSU environmental science major Julia Beltowski said she was hired on as a program ambassador green warrior at first, and was promoted to an internship position within her first year.
“I was soon promoted to intern within my first year and I’m an environmental science major so it correlates perfectly with what im studying. I just love it,” Beltowski said.
The OCS creates a Sustainability Strategic Plan and follows out the plan for every five years.
The Office of Campus Sustainability has begun drafting the 2022-2027 Sustainability Strategic Plan…..Officials say it is of great use for the volunteer days because everything volunteers do on the farm can fall under at least one of the six goals of the strategic plan.
According to the Office of Campus Sustainability’s, WSU’s sustainable initiatives are guided by the university’s Sustainability Strategic Plan; which has led to progress in waste reduction, energy conservation, transportation, green building and green offices.
Gwendolyn Schmidt said she joined the Office of Sustainability’s compost program last year after hearing a class presentation from Sustainability Officer Daryl Pierson.
“The compost program has been around for 2 years now. I started when it was a year old in 2021. So, basically Wayne State has different restaurants around campus, and the compost warriors go around and collect to compost the material which will be the pre-consumer compost material which is food scraps, egg shells, and that type of stuff,” Schmidt said. “They go around a few times a week to different locations and bring it here for Mark to turn it into compost.”
Steele said he is going to continue to work with Covington and contribute to his garden.
“It’s just a good community space to give back to,” he said.
AuiCha Conley is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gv4829@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by AuiCha Conley.
