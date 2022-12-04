Wayne State’s Board of Governors met on Friday to honor the late Eugene Driker and vote to allocate funds to various projects on campus.
The BOG awarded the first Eugene Driker Award for Distinguished Service to Driker, who passed on Sept. 29, and presented it to his family during the meeting.
Driker was a two-time Wayne State alumni, attorney and financial supporter for over 50 years. He served on the BOG for 12 years and was part of the mediation team responsible for negotiating the resolution of Detroit’s bankruptcy.
President M. Roy Wilson said the award in Driker’s honor would recognize individuals who perform extraordinary service on behalf of the university and community.
“What a legacy Eugene has left us,” Wilson said. “It is extraordinary to think how one man while managing a successful career and unbroken record of public service, somehow found time to touch so many likes and help so many people with just the right advice, just the right words or just the right story.”
Wilson said recipients of the service award in his honor will be chosen at the president’s discretion and agreed upon by the BOG.
Drikers wife and fellow WSU alumni, Elaine Driker, said the award is exactly the legacy her husband wanted to leave
“My only wish is that Eugene were here to accept this himself, we all know how much he loved this university,” Elaine Driker said. “He called it the portal to the American dream and felt so strongly that because it was that for him, and he wanted it to be that for others fortunate enough to attend school here.”
Elaine Driker said her husband’s favorite story to tell was how he courted her in the basement of Old Main.
In efforts to adopt more appropriate language, the BOG voted unanimously to authorize a change in title from the Graduate Certificate in Alcohol and Drug Abuse Studies to the Graduate Certificate in Alcohol and Drug Use Studies.
The BOG voted unanimously to approve a block tuition structure starting in fall 2023. David Massaron, senior vice president for Finance and Business Operations, said a block tuition structure would set one fixed price for students taking classes over 12 credits a semester.
“The more credits we can get students to take, the more likely they are to graduate in 6 years,” Massaron said. “The goal of this tuition structure is to incentivise taking a full credit load.”
Massaron said within the block tuition structure there will be modifications to meet the needs of particular programs which could take form in either financial aid or reduced rates.
The BOG voted unanimously to allocate funds towards a 3T PRISMA, a full-body nuero-imaging center, for neuroscience research. The $2 million instrument is funded by the National Institute of Health and can run addiction and aging studies as well as brain scans.
The BOG voted unanimously to allocate money toward renovating the DeRoy Reflecting Pool.
Rob Davenport, associate vice president of Facilities Planning and Management, said the outdoor water feature has been out of operation for years.
“During heavy rain events, we do see water in the classrooms below,” Davenport said.”It is important to know that the reflective pool serves as a roof for the classrooms below so we do need to address that.”
Davenport said the university should have been covering the steel on the bridges with cement to make sure they are structurally solid, making the renovations imperative.
During an update from the Student Senate during the Student Affairs Committee Meeting, Parliamentarian Hayden Johnson provided progress on The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Education.
Johnson said what started as a senate initiative has expanded university-wide with the help of Chief Health and Wellness office Laurie Clabo.
President Wilson said there is a need for educational resources like this on WSU’s campus.
“Particularly in this past year, there’s been more cases than I’ve ever remembered in the past 10 years relating to sexual assault of some sort,” Wilson said.
The BOG voted unanimously to name Governor Dana R. Thomson as Governor Emeritus. A motion was also approved to establish the Dana R. Thomson Endowed Scholarship to recognize scholastic achievement, encourage continued progress and provide assistance to students in financing their education at WSU.
The next BOG meeting will be held on Jan. 26, 2023 in the Student Center Ballroom.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
