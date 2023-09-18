This story was previously published in The South End's fall print edition on August 25 and has since been updated.
Members of Wayne State’s Social Work Disability Justice Coalition are concerned about accessibility within the university.
From the physical barriers to the form you report those barriers on, the 20 member SWDJC was formed with the goal of improving accessibility on campus and the greater Detroit.
Co-President of SWDJC El Johnson said the group was officially organized in January 2022 after being approached by disabled students seeking resources.
“We're starting to find each other — finding our tribe throughout the school, and there's nothing more gratifying than that,” Johnson said. “(Our) priority is creating a disability toolkit for faculty and administration. And we have a subcommittee that's working on that diligently. It's intense (but) it's going to be magnificent and accessible.”
Co-President of SWDJC Jenna Friedman said the organization has been raising awareness since its inception. In March, SWDJC hosted a Map-A-Thon event with Student Disability Services, Gender, Sexuality and Women’s studies and the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement where the organizations walked around Old Main with the goal of identifying areas where accessibility could be improved.
Friedman said they are frustrated at the lack of change from SWDJC’s efforts.
“We've been in this pattern where we address the issues, and then they (the university) don't address the stuff on their end,” Friedman said. “It’s been really hard to see all these issues with accessibility and then not get any follow through with a solution.”
Johnson said she thinks Old Main’s historical presence makes it harder to change the building, but said it needs to be fixed nonetheless.
“The fact that it is it is a populated, heavily used building and it is not accessible or if it is it is to the very bare minimum and not even in consistently operational that way, that if anything were to happen out of an effort that we do, it would be great to have Old Main fixed,” she said.
Johnson said the Report a Barrier form, where community members can submit information about areas on campus with accessibility concerns, is part of the issue.
“The way that (form) is constructed, there's no way that you can actually describe what you've experienced in the field to create the report,” Johnson said. “There's no place to upload a photograph (and) you don't have a place to identify the exact location live.”
SDS Disability Specialist Sadfah Shohatee said SDS is made aware of student concerns through the Report a Barrier form.
“We’re a university founded on accessibility and the importance of having equal opportunities to engage in different aspects of the university,” Shohatee said. “Having Report a Barrier creates a point (at SDS) where those issues are at the forefront of our mind about areas to improve (helps us) always have new ways to adapt when it comes to physical spaces.”
Since the form was started in February, Shohatee said she has helped five or six students and referred multiple students to reporting issues using the form. She said most of the issues related to door openers and elevators.
“The form connects people to that website in real time, (and students and I have) files together in real time,” Shohatee said. “When we file a statement about a barrier, we don’t see (whether or not there was a) follow up but we do see that it is an issue.”
Shohatee said maintenance is responsible for fixing problems that arise and that every university has an ADA coordinator who considers updates.
“Considerations they need to make updates to buildings are… essential for accessibility and to make sure (they) have (to provide access) when experiencing malfunctions,” she said.
Second year grad student Louie Alkasmikha said he wishes there was more personal and specific follow up after submitting an accessibility issue and that he is not told who is fixing what and when.
“WSU will follow the rules, but they won't hear us,” Alkasmikha said. “We say something and we are not told personally we can get help. They say if we follow the rules, we will fix the problem. When things aren’t fixed, it’s like are they listening to you or just saying something to shut you up?”
Alkasmikha was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in March 2010 and uses an electronic mobility scooter. He said automatic door openers have constantly been a problem. He said he requested the door openers at Golden Greens be fixed multiple times during the last school year, but never received a response.
He also said many of the locations under AWD don’t have door openers at all and the Warrior Pharmacy told him to knock on the door when he wants in.
“I think it's insulting (for someone) to open a door,” Alkasmikha said. “That's telling us that we can't open doors but you're giving us the bare minimum after that. We're never gonna see each other again…When people see a disabled person they think they know the whole story, that they know who we are and what's happening. But they don't, and they just fixate on that.”
He said door openers are important to the accessibility of a building and students and administration should change the way they think about people with disabilities. Alkasmikha said he feels the best way for others to help is for WSU to make campus as accessible to those with disabilities as it is for able-bodied people.
“Don’t think that disabled people need help too much,” Alkasmikha said. “We can open the door. We make it to college and grad school. We can do things. We live alone. We have a job. If I can do that, I can open a door. Don’t act like I am a kid that needs mom and dad opening the door.”
Alkasmikha said making his way around campus’ cracked pavements in his electronic mobility scooter is difficult.
“The infrastructure is kind of terrible at times because there are cracks, areas where if you use a scooter it will break it and every time you go through it you bop up and down,” Alkasmikha said.
Alkasmikha said he wants to see more bright paint or some sort of visual notice in cracked pavement areas and before areas with steps to help prevent falling.
Alkasmikha said when he lived in AWD, the fire alarms went off on a false alarm multiple times, which caused the elevators to turn off. He said he once walked down 24 flights of stairs to be told it was a mistake the alarms were on.
“I was told by the front desk if you get screwed, call WSU police, but when I called them they said, ‘you really think we are going to carry you up and down 24 flights of stairs? No.’ They are making this (accommodation) up in their head and telling us what we want to hear. But you should not and never do that because you are violating the law by giving us false information.”
Campus safety does have evacuation chairs and people trained to assist people out of buildings in the case the elevators are not working, WSUPD Chief Anthony Holt said in an interview with The South End on Sept.7.
Alkasmikha said he is concerned that nobody consulted WSU’s disabled community during the reconstruction process of the M. Roy Wilson State Hall. He is especially worried about the size of the elevators, which he said were small prior to the construction.
“The past will repeat itself. That's what's happening right now because we are being hushed, we are silenced and pushed to the side. So what they're doing, they're doing with authority, but without the disabled side itself.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Sarah Rahal.
Commented