Wayne State’s Student Senate held a student Q&A with Provost Mark Kornbluh, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration David Massaron, Vice President for Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement Ahmad Ezzeddine and other department representatives at its general body meeting Nov. 3.
Kornbluh, Massaron and Ezzidine began with a presentation outlining the university’s transition to a block tuition model, which if approved would go into effect in fall 2023.
Massaron said the tuition change will encourage student success and incentivize students to take at least 15 credit hours a semester.
The change will also come with economic benefits as well as faster graduation rates, Massaron said.
“You’re more likely to graduate if you take the full load (of credit hours) in any given year…and you’ll save money…The system we have now mitigates against that…so right now, every credit costs money. The faculty, which many of them care about you, keep the credits for courses really low,” Kornbluh said.
Additionally, WSU’s scholarship platform will be changing from AcademicWorks to Scholarship Universe. The new interface is used at most universities in Michigan and will allow students to search for outside scholarships.
Massaron said the university will take around a $2 million loss with the tuition model change.
Senator at Large Abe Ahmed raised the question of how the university plans to make up the costs they are losing with this change in tuition model.
Massaron said the university will rely on better program management, increased enrollment efforts and additional sources of state funding to address the monetary loss by the change.
“We’re going to have to look (really) carefully at how we manage programs and how we manage hiring…If we keep everybody the same (as) what we do today and do everything again next year, it’s more expensive that way,” Massaron said.
Senator at Large Alexander Restum asked about the universities budget deficit and if this was a common issue among universities.
Massaron said WSU is just one of many universities with monetary concerns
“Just about every institution in the state right now is struggling…when the state reduced it’s funding (after 2011) at the level it did, it put all of the institutions in the state in a defensive position where they had to try and figure out to reorient how the operate,” Massaron said.
In 2011, Michigan House Republicans approved a $13.8 billion cut to education which cut funding for universities and community college by 15 percent, according to MLive.
Other concerns addressed included campus beautification and the condition of the interior of WSU buildings.
In the discussion on the buildings, Massaron discussed the student concern of elevator maintenance.
“We are getting better,” Massaron said. It’s going to take us a while to get some of the maintenance caught up, to get new systems in place, so it won’t be kind of like the Wayne way to get stuck in an elevator.”
Massaron also discussed the campus sidewalks and efforts to improve the exterior of WSU.
“This is a prioritization question and it’s something we need to get better at. I think we’ll start to see improvements,” Massaron said. “We started with what was one of the worst traversed areas of the sidewalk on campus…that will be done. We patched the cement in places in front of the engineering building. We’re going to make a concerted effort to make those better.”
During public comment, a pre-law student brought up concerns about the condition of the law building and black mold in the building.
“I came in on Tuesday, the building was very humid, with a very pungent, oldish smell which gave me great concern…I started to get a headache, fatigue, I looked at my eyes when I had left class and they were clearly bloodshot red so I…became concerned,” he said.
The student said when he went into the basement of the law library where he found black splotches caked on what appeared to be air vents.
Massaron said that the black spots are likely not black mold, but insulation. He said mold does not generally grow on metal.
“...it’s probably that. The system has been down, that's why we closed it (the law building)…I think long term that building needs to be replaced, not because I'm concerned about mold, but because the system is kind of a frankenstein put together (with) multiple systems which makes reliability hard,” Massaron said.
Parliamentarian Hayden Johnson addressed the lack of research opportunities and asked if there is any discussion about making these opportunities more accessible.
Ezzeddine said he understood the concerns, while the Provost suggested that another meeting be held between them, the Senate and Interim Vice President of Research Timothy Stemmler to discuss the issue further.
The next Senate meeting will be held on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hillberry AB.
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Katherine Stozicki.
