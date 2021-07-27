Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for campus residents in an email to the campus community Monday.
The move requires that all students planning to live on campus in the fall submit proof of vaccination prior to moving in.
“We are mindful of the particular risks of congregate living,” Wilson said. “Therefore, we are implementing a targeted mandate for students living in university housing for the fall 2021 semester.”
Results of WSU’s second COVID-19 vaccine survey, sent out in early July, were the motivating factor for Wilson’s decision to implement the vaccine mandate, he said.
“Approximately 86% of all respondents 一 including 96% of all faculty respondents 一 reported that they are fully vaccinated,” Wilson said.
About 81% of undergraduate students and 91% of graduate students are fully vaccinated, according to the survey results. The data was collected from over 9,000 responses.
The Office of Housing & Residential Life will send residents a move-in email with further details on how to submit proof of vaccination, according to the Housing Office. Students who do not get vaccinated will have to follow additional public health guidelines in order to live on campus.
“If as a campus resident you claim a religious or medical exemption from the vaccination mandate, you will be required to participate in weekly COVID testing through the Campus Health Center,” the Housing Office stated.
Wilson said the mandate is another step forward in returning to in-person operations.
“It (the COVID-19 vaccine mandate) will also help us prevent spread of the virus on our campus while allowing students to interact and engage face to face — a vital part of the college experience,” he said.
Students planning to live on campus during the fall semester must submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 29.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
