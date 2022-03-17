Community members expressed concerns about changes to academic success programs at Wayne State Board of Governors’ first in-person meeting of the semester Friday.
WSU is replacing Academic Pathways to Excellence and the Warrior Vision and Impact Program with a new Warrior 360 program, Provost Mark Kornbluh announced in a recent email to WSU faculty and staff.
“We will continue to serve our students — particularly our high-need students — under a new model that will build upon APEX and Warrior VIP while leveraging the lessons and best practices we learned from our experience with these two programs,” Kornbluh said in the email.
APEX was originally designed to help students between the admissions and enrollment process. Warrior VIP is intended to aid students in their educational experience as they enter college by giving them access to resources. These programs were designed to support students from marginalized backgrounds.
WSU students and alumni spoke about the change during the BOG meeting’s public comment period.
Black Student Union President Michael Joseph said APEX gave incoming students from marginalized backgrounds a chance to succeed at WSU.
“You’re (BOG) kind of looking at that minority group that you want to help but yet you’re kind of trying to criticize the program that helps them and those people who are directly representations of those students like APEX,” Joseph said. “There’s a lot of African Americans on this, there’s a lot of Arab(ic) students, it serves the students that need it the most.”
Zaria Coleman, a member of BSU and Warrior VIP, said the decision to dismantle APEX and Warrior VIP came without consulting student members. Coleman organized a petition on Thursday to keep the programs.
“From what we see it as, you’re creating this new program combining these two programs and you are not asking the people that are in those programs how they feel about it,” Coleman said.
Ahmad Ezzeddine, vice president for Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement, said in a press release that the new program will build on the work of APEX and Warrior VIP.
“In combining these two programs, we plan to marshal more resources, invest more strategically and better integrate Warrior 360 throughout campus,” Ezzeddine said. “This will allow us to ensure our students receive maximum support. This is not about cost cutting – this is about building and growing.”
Joseph said he joined the College of Fine, Performing and Communications Arts through APEX and that it was a great resource for him.
“APEX has given me a sense of community, family . . . a sense of representation and that is what my defense is here at Wayne State University,” Joseph said. “WSU is in the heart of Detroit and there’s a lot more work they can do in order to increase their representation of Black students in general at this university.”
Former Detroit Public Schools Community District Board Member Elena Herrada said local students need access to academic assistance.
“Detroit students need more support. All they had at Inkster, Muskegon Heights, and Detroit, all those districts were taken over by the state . . . nothing has been given back to them,” Herrada said. “So I am here to support all the students who need support, in whatever session is needed.”
Joseph said the new program would be less focused on incoming freshmen from marginalized backgrounds.
“In this new provost plan, there seems to be a lot of talk about targeting specific students that are not necessarily students of color or even inner city students from Detroit,” Joseph said. “There’s a lot of branching it off to other universities and community colleges. That’s not high schoolers.”
Coleman said this decision by WSU has increased distrust between administration and students.
“There’s a lot of things where I’m hearing the plans that you’re making about us, without including us, and including how we feel about these decisions being made,” Coleman said. “How are there going to be strides toward student success for the students that aren’t involved in those strides?”
Joseph said that by combining Warrior VIP and other programs with APEX, the program's original values would be forgotten.
“Historically, when it comes to merging, things are phased out,” Joseph said. “We’ve had conversations with different people in the community and this (transition) is really like the spirit of communities.”
Kornbluh said in his email that the transition process is ongoing and will soon include marketing for the Warrior 360 program.
The next Board of Governors meeting will be held on April 29.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo of Black Student Union President Michael Joseph speaking at Friday's Board of Governors meeting by Shawntay Lewis.
