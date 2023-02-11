Students across Wayne State’s Black-centered student organizations are speaking out after the cause of death of Tyre Nichols was released last month, the latest death as a result of police brutality to make national news.
Students from WSU’s Black Student Union, Wayne African Student Society, Project Big Sister, National Panhellenic Council, Pan-African Student Syndicate, Wayne State's chapter of NAACP, and Student Success and University Council for Engagement gathered at “the rock” in Gullen Mall for a moment of silence on Jan. 31.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis resident and father, died Jan. 10 after succumbing to injuries that resulted from a traffic stop three days earlier, according to CNN. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to a police statement, which resulted in a confrontation.
“(Police Chief Cerelyn) Davis said the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols is as bad, if not worse, than the 1991 video showing the Los Angeles Police beating of Rodney King, a motorist whose savage encounter with police sparked outrage after footage was released,” according to CNN.
Once gathered in Gullen Mall the students painted the rock in memory of Nichols, WASS Co-Social Chairperson Faith Osei said.
“Having this rock on campus can truly bring light to events that affect some of our students,” Osei said. “Painting the rock and having a moment of silence in his (Tyre’s) honor brought us together for us to find peace and fight against racial injustice.”
Osei said when she first heard the news about the Memphis Police Department killing Nichols her jaw dropped.
“Learning that a Black man was yet another victim of police brutality was one thing, but the fact that the officers were Black men themselves brought a whole new emotion that I couldn’t explain,” Osei said.
The Memphis Police Department released the body camera footage of Nichols’ arrest on Jan. 27, according to the Associated Press, showing violent footage of Nichols’ being brutally beaten while screaming for his mother.
Joseph said he felt compelled to watch the video so he could connect on a deeper level with those affected by the situation.
“It is so unfortunate that you see so much Black trauma that for your own sanity sometimes you have to tune it out…” Joseph said. “I watched the video because I feel like things are tough and they are hard and uncomfortable, but that legacy of Black resistance and change is that, and personally I felt I had to face reality.”
Joseph said the video served as a strong reminder people have a tendency to abuse power, making nobody safe.
Joseph said painting “the rock” is the first step towards progress.
“The rock is supposed to symbolize the unity of Black Wayne State Students, Black students working together to hold it down for us (and) all of the orgs present for the painting working on large scale community service effort,” Joseph said. “Symbolism is good, when there's more action to it, you have to put work in, and it can be very challenging but it's necessary.”
Osei said one thing she would like to see is more support from the university.
“I do wish that WSU would do more to bring light to the situation–perhaps provide counseling and send an email out concerning the topic,” Osei said. “Anything that’ll be a step forward for Black students.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Wayne State's Black Student Union.
