Students at Wayne State have created a new sorority centered around Islam.
President of Nu Iota Sigma and senior public health major Safia Haniya Yusuf said she started the sorority in April after noticing a lack of organizations with Islamic values.
“The founding mothers of the sorority found that there were a lack of organizations that have an Islamic Focus on campus, let alone those that focus on establishing sisterhood in Islam,” Yusuf said. “Furthermore, we recognize that we need more safe spaces for anyone who identifies as a Muslim woman.”
Yusuf said she wanted to remove the stigma surrounding Greek life and make it more accessible to other cultures.
“Something to also note is that there are Muslim women who are interested in Greek life but are apprehensive due to previous stereotypes; moving forward we want to show that anyone can enjoy the perks that Greek life has to offer without compromising on their Islamic values,” she said.
Yusuf said when she first brought the idea to people around her, she received some hesitation from the community.
“We’ve definitely had a lot of pushback from guys, actually,” she said. “Because some of them were like ‘Oh my gosh, a sorority. Like this is just going to be an opportunity for you guys to do haram (forbidden) things, like the idea of it is stupid,’ when in reality it’s not.”
Yusuf said it was also a challenge bringing the idea to parents who hold a traditional idea of what sororities entail.
“(I) think one of the biggest things that we had to do is to explain (the sorority) to parents,” she said. “So not just the parents of pledges, but also our own parents because, again, the moment people hear the word ‘sorority’ they think parties (and) alcohol.”
Some members said they had never considered the idea of joining a Muslim sorority.
“Before joining NIS, I was not aware that Muslim sororities even existed. We often think when entering settings in which it’s not based on Islamic principles, we can get drawn away from the truth and our own values as Muslim women,” said NIS Co-Director of Spirituality Malak Alrifai. “Not only does this sorority benefit other Muslim women in companionship, but in spiritual growth as well, which is just as important.”
Before starting NIS, Yusuf said she previously contacted the Grand Alpha Chapter of Kappa Delta Nu at University of Texas Dallas, which was founded by one of her childhood friends, Farah Mohamed, to inquire about starting a chapter at WSU in August 2021.
However, she said the founding members decided it would be better to start their own sorority and create an unique organization.
“We felt it was better to create our own sorority instead of working within the framework of someone else’s. The Muslim community is so diverse and we recognized that the needs of Muslim women at Wayne State University could not have been adequately met under the previous structure,” Abdelhady said.
Abdelhady said they found what worked for Muslim women in the Dallas, TX community did not translate for Muslim women at WSU.
Muslim women are not monolithic, Abdelhady said.
“We are thankful for the girls in Dallas because that is what initially brought us together, but creating our own sorority was important to meet the needs of our girls in the Detroit metro area,” she said.
NIS Secretary and Masters of Social Work candidate Hannah Abdelhady said the sorority chose their name to reflect their new goals.
“Our new name, Nu Iota Sigma, is a representation of the Arabic term for women and reflects our change in values, objectives, and who we wish to serve,” Abdelhady said.
Yusuf said changing the sorority’s framework from KDN to NIS gives them more ability to focus on empowering and uplifting Muslim women with a focus on their pillars of faith, devotion, community, grace and empowerment.
After officially forming NIS, they hosted a dinner with other sororities and organizations on campus, Yousef said.
“In April, we had an iftar dinner with members of Delta Phi Omega, Sigma Sigma Rho, Sigma Lambda Gamma, and Student Senate to show others what Ramadan is like and marking our presence on campus,” Yusuf said. “We also raised over $300 for Zaman International, an organization that aligns with many of our values and goals.”
NIS said they are excited for the future of the sorority and are ready to begin recruitment in the fall.
“I am excited to see our sisterhood blossom on campus,” Abdelhady said. “As we continue to develop and grow as an organization, I look forward to creating a network of Muslimahs who can support each other… I hope to see the older generations of NIS women light the way to success (and jannah) for the ladies who are following in their footsteps.”
Kate Vaughn contributed to this article.
Cover photo provided by Safia Haniya Yusuf.
