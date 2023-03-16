Resident Advisors across campus have requested to unionize after reporting being required to evict peers using personal phones and delivering meals to quarantine rooms amidst other duties not outlined in their contract.
In a post shared to social media on Tuesday, Wayne State’s Resident Advisors United sent an email to President M. Roy Wilson and Board of Governor Chair Mark Gaffney on March 9 formally presenting a request to unionize.
The request was sent two days after a 10-year-old photo of Associate Director of Housing Katie Turner captioned with a racial slur circulated on social media along with rumors of racial bias within the department.
According to a statement sent to The South End by the RAU Organizing Committee on Thursday, many areas of the workplace were identified as being damaging to the work environment.
“Our employers have not been able to offer answers or offer any route to creating these types of changes that we so badly need for our own health and safety at work,” according to the statement.
Wilson was expected to respond by Wednesday, according to a consequent Instagram post, so after not hearing anything, the deadline was extended 24 hours.
Vice President of University Communications Matt Lockwood said the President’s Office acknowledged receipt of the unionization request on Friday.
“It was not ignored,” Lockwood said.
According to RAU’s statement, one of the main concerns amongst RAs is unclear contract wording.
“Our contract is incredibly vague which allows our employers to put many tasks on our plate without our say,” according to the statement. “We've been asked to deliver meals to students with COVID, inform residents that they are being evicted using personal phones, deliver mail to our supervisors.”
Wilson made contact with RAU on Thursday and informed them they would hear more early next week.
“It’s necessary to do some due diligence to make sure the university complies with all rules and regulations on this issue,” Lockwood said.
According to RAU’s statement, WSU’s BOG has a neutrality agreement in place which grants unionization to any union that gets a majority of recognition cards signed.
“Resident Advisors United met that condition before emailing Wilson on (March) 9,” according to the statement. “Although it is taking Wilson longer to respond than we had hoped, we expect him to honor the agreement.”
Living on campus together has created a tight-knit relationship between RAs, according to RAU’s statement.
“We really come to care for each other and see one another as close friends, and even family,” according to the statement. “We believe and trust that leadership will see that we are doing this to improve our community and recognize us.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jackson Meade.
