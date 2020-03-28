Wayne State will be closing Leon H. Atchison Hall at 5 p.m. on March 29, according to a Housing and Residential Life email sent to residents.
Housing and Residential Life said a “low number of residents,” and a “need to optimize the duties of our remaining residence life staff,” as the reason behind closing the building.
Those scheduled to move out after March 29 are still expected to abide by the deadline.
According to the email, resident access to Atchison will be canceled on Sunday after 5 p.m. Students will no longer be able to enter the building with their OneCards.
Students who need on-campus housing will be relocated to a different housing facility on campus, the email states.
For those who previously expressed a need to keep their personal belongings in their room until the end of the semester should be contacted by a staff member to make proper arrangements.
This sudden decision by the university in response to the coronavirus outbreak has left some students dumbfounded.
Management information systems student Adnan Sherif is concerned that a mass move out, with many students coming back at the same time, will put some at risk
“I’m not really opposed to the building being closed down. My issue is with the facility forcing students to move all their belongings out,” he said. “That poses an obvious health risk.”
The Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating two WSU dormitories as possible field-hospital locations, the Detroit Free Press Reports. It’s currently unclear whether Atchison is in consideration.
Atchison has a floor where students who test positive for COVID-19 are relocated for quarantine, according to WSU.
Students are encouraged by WSU to return to their permanent place of residence if possible.
At the moment, there are no plans to close any other housing building. WSU is offering an $850 housing credit to students who move out by April 9.
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine.
