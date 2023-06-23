Faculty, staff and students at Wayne State gathered on campus Wednesday afternoon for a “Picnic with the President.”
Hosted at Gullen Mall, the event featured a donation drive held by The W Pantry & Thrift Store and offered food, lawn games and music. Attendees were invited to donate non-perishable foods, toiletries, hygiene products and new or gently used clothing to the W Thrift.
W Thrift Student Coordinator Ethan Cassatt said donation drives like these are vital to the success of students at WSU.
“How hard does it got to be to focus on studying, learning, getting a degree if you’re worrying about having clothes to wear for an interview or spending your last $50 on clothes versus food,” Cassatt said. “It’s about alleviating people’s stress and making sure they can focus on what they’re here to do. We’re a tool to help people succeed.”
Cassatt said the success of the event is testament to the strong campus community.
“It’s cool to see how much people are bringing, I’ve been refilling bins already. It just shows the big community outreach. I’m getting students, faculty and alumni so it’s like everyone is giving back, which I think is important,” Cassatt said.
Along with the donation drive, the event also provided an opportunity for members of WSU to say goodbye to President M. Roy Wilson, whose contract ends on July 31.
Wilson said the decision to hold a donation drive during the event was a deliberate choice.
“Usually these things are with big donors and businessmen at some fancy place… I didn’t want to be exclusionary. I wanted it to be something that everyone from the University’s community can participate in,” Wilson said.
Board of Governors Secretary Julie Miller helped organize the event with other staff members and said the theme of the event centers around Wilson’s legacy.
“What we wanted to do was find a way to honor what (President Wilson) stands for, and that was really student support,” Miller said.
Wilson said the donation drive brought a huge community aspect to the event.
“It’s in our DNA. We’re a giving, caring community and this is just one example,” said Wilson. “I’m ecstatic that this is a part of today’s festivities, to also do something that will be helpful to people.”
The W Pantry & Thrift’s summer hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and students are eligible access once every two weeks with a valid OneCard and class schedule.
Sam Stroud is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gw3434@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by Sam Stroud.
