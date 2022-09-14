Wayne State resident vegan dining hall, Gold ‘n’ Greens, is returning back to campus after two years of closure due to low occupancy.
Gold ‘n’ Greens, located in Ghafari Hall, was originally known for its variety of vegan, vegetarian, pescatrian and kosher food, but will not offer kosher options this year.
The new menu will include similar options with some changes, Michael said.
“Unfortunately, kosher dining will no longer be offered due to low demand and the difficulty in obtaining the necessary religious supervision for our kosher certification,” Michael said. “WSU Dining will work individually with any resident who requires a kosher diet as we did during the last two years of the pandemic when Gold ‘n’ Greens was closed.”
Sophomore marketing major Katie Beckner said Gold ‘n’ Greens will be a great option for students.
“With most individuals having some sort of dietary restriction due to allergies, intolerances, etc., I think it’s great to see an inclusive option for these groups,” Beckner said.
The new dining hall reopening comes after several students complained of food poisoning in Towers Café.
Radiation therapy major Brookyln Rathbone said she will return to dining at Towers Café this year after experiencing indigestion last year in the dining hall.
“I haven't had a chance to try Towers yet at this point in time, but I will be dining there again this semester,” Rathbone said. “From what I've heard from other residents, the food is the same quality as last time. They have a lot of nice dishes the first couple weeks of school then they usually start falling off.”
In addition to the dining halls, students will have several new restaurants available to them across campus, including ones that closed during the pandemic, Michael said.
“…many storefronts are re-opening or are new since the pandemic started. In addition to 7-Eleven, Leo’s Coney Island, Beyond Juice, Warriors Pharmacy, Jimmy Johns, Al Basha, Little Asia Mart, Starbucks, The Social Club, FedEx, Subway and Sushi Kabar,” Michael said, “new locations open for fall or opening soon are Uncle Joe’s Chicken, Insomnia Cookie(s), and Haraz Coffee.”
Beckner said she will be trying the new options available on campus this year.
“I am definitely excited to see more dining options coming to campus, offering businesses such as insomnia cookies is a great way for students to wind down after a stressful day,” she said.
Rathbone said her meal plan allows her to dine at a variety of campus locations.
“I'm very excited to try those (new) places out! I had and still have a meal plan, so I mostly go where I can eat free,” she said. “I haven't had a need to go to many of the restaurants on Anthony Wayne Dr. but I'm looking forward to the new ones opening up.”
Last year, Beckner said she felt dining options were slim, especially as a commuter student who doesn’t have a meal plan.
“As a freshman last year, I found most options in the Student Center were either closed or had long lines and just “Ok” options in terms of being food restriction/allergy friendly,” Beckner said. “The Towers Cafe wasn’t an option for me as a commuter due to the confusion on how to get a meal plan.”
Beckner said she enjoys dining at Leo’s Coney Island, Starbucks and PiSci, across from Tom Adam’s Field, because of their ability to accommodate student’s dietary needs.
Rathbone said she enjoys trying new places on campus, but often finds the options on campus balance price and proportions poorly.
“I find myself going to the more "urban" restaurants on campus like Quickly or Panda Express most often. I like to try different things as long as it's not too expensive,” Rathbone said. “Beyond Juice is a good example of great quality but poor price point & portions (sometimes).”
Rathbone said she wishes there were more adorable options on campus with higher quality food.
“There should be more affordable options on campus rather than things that cost a ton just for the sake of being boujee,” she said. “Especially when the food that we pay upwards [of] $2,140 [for] in terms of meal plans, is bad quality or lacks flavor or gets people sick.”
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.