Wayne State’s Public Health Subcommittee announced the implementation of a Guest Campus Screener in a June 11 email to the campus community.
The online screener includes COVID-19 related questions that visitors must complete to determine whether they are cleared to be on the WSU campus, Interim Provost Laurie Lauzon Clabo said.
Clabo said the move was motivated by a need for clear data on COVID-19.
“As we’re starting to prepare for a return to more normal operations as we move to fall, we wanted to begin to welcome guests back to our campus,” Clabo said, “but at the time because we’re very cautious and we want to be absolutely safe, there will be a need for us to have a way to contact trace any of those visitors who come on our campus.”
Like the Campus Daily Screener, respondents will receive a green screen if they are cleared to be on campus and a red screen if they’re not cleared, she said. The Campus Health Center will call those who get a red screen with questions and recommendations.
Some guests will receive guidance on the screener prior to coming on campus, Clabo said.
Student Senate College of Education Representative Lukis Bagdon said they have concerns about the screener in public buildings, but they feel it’s appropriate in campus dorms.
“I understand the need to contact trace and I understand the desire to track the flow of people on campus, make sure that someone who’s sick isn’t on campus,” Bagdon said. “But I don’t know if the most moral way to do that is to require any person walking into a building to have a guest pass already filled out.”
Bagdon said WSU should provide guests optional contact tracing instead of a mandatory screener.
“I would rather a sort of voluntary swipe your OneCard or check in with an ID if you’re someone from the public so they have your name and contact information if someone who was sick visited something like the UGL (Undergraduate Library),” they said.
Senior neuroscience major Kennedy Watson said the screener is an important method to protect public health on campus.
“For the guest policy and the screener, I feel like it’s more convenient for them to keep track of things and to make sure everybody’s healthy so we can still have visitors,” Watson said.
The screener is modeled after the Campus Daily Screener, Clabo said. Both are based on a screener recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccination status will not factor into use of the screeners, she said.
While campus guests have been restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a paper version of the screener has been used for some maintenance workers, Clabo said.
Allowing guests on campus again is an important step in the reopening process, she said.
“As we see the number of cases and the pandemic receding, there is clearly a need for us to move back to more normal operations,” Clabo said.
Watson said she supports the return of campus visitors.
“I thought it was great because we’ve been by ourselves for like over a year and we haven’t been able to have any company and it’s just been really stressful,” she said.
Bagdon said they favor a more cautious reopening approach, including a mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.
The screeners are expected to be used through the fall and end by the winter 2022 semester, Clabo said. This plan is flexible to change depending on COVID-19 status in the coming months.
Clabo said she is pleased with the current COVID-19 situation on campus.
“I’m feeling very optimistic in mid-June in ways I don’t think I would have been in March,” she said. “The kind of speed with which we’ve seen vaccine uptake is very encouraging."
The Guest Campus Screener is available on WSU’s website.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
