Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson announced updated campus mask requirements in an email to the campus community Friday.
Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks while inside of campus buildings, he said.
“To help us take this important step, a new question will be added to the Campus Daily Screener regarding vaccination status, starting Monday (June 28),” Wilson said.
Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in campus buildings, and masks are not required outdoors regardless of one’s vaccination status.
Wilson said he credited the relaxation of mask protocols to the reduction of COVID-19 in Michigan.
“(T)he steady decline in COVID-19 cases — combined with more and more people being vaccinated — has allowed the state to end restrictions that were in place for 15 months,” Wilson said.
Gov. Whitmer announced the lifting of all statewide COVID-19 restrictions at a press conference Tuesday, the Detroit News reported.
Wilson also announced details on a new COVID-19 vaccine survey and incentive program.
WSU will launch its second vaccine survey next week to gather more up-to-date information, he said.
“It is very brief and will only take a moment, but the results will be very helpful in gaining a more comprehensive picture of our campus vaccination status as we plan for our return,” Wilson said.
WSU’s first vaccine survey was open from May 5-14 and was used to determine the vaccination status of the campus community, according to a May 5 email to the campus community.
At a June 7 virtual town hall, Ramona Benkert, interim dean of the College of Nursing, said the new vaccine incentive will offer rewards such as free parking, OneCard dollars, and a semester of free housing or tuition.
“This will be a much larger promotion than our previous student incentive program, and will be open to all vaccinated individuals, regardless of where or when they received their vaccine,” Wilson said.
Wilson announced WSU’s initial vaccine incentive, which encouraged students to upload proof of their vaccination for a $10 deposit on their OneCard, in an April 21 email to the campus community.
Another virtual town hall will be held on July 19, with more details coming soon.
Kate Vaughn is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at katherinejvaughn@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented