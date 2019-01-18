Wayne State’s men’s basketball team suffered a 73-70 defeat to Northwood University, while the women’s team posted a 69-60 win at the Matthaei on Jan. 17.
Both teams traded baskets for most of the first half, before the Timberwolves took a 35-28 lead late in the first half. WSU would finish the half on a 6-0 run to cut the visitor’s lead to 35-34 at the intermission.
WSU led for most of the second half before Northwood went on a 6-0 run to take a 58-54 lead with 8:19 remaining.
The Timberwolves maintained a six-point advantage for most of the second half before WSU closed the deficit to 69-67 with 2:33 remaining. The Warriors would get one last chance to tie the game, but a three-pointer by sophomore Darian Owens-White missed the mark, allowing Northwood to pull away with the win.
After the game, head coach David Greer said that the team has to keep plugging away to change its fortunes in conference play.
“We’re going to be in close games and we’re going to have to play hard to put ourselves in position (to win),” Greer said. “And hopefully the tide will turn and we’ll get our share. Our goal is to be there in the end and get a couple of these wins.”
Owens-White scored a team-high 23 points with senior forward Jovan Henderson adding 14 for the Warriors.
The women’s team jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and led 12-2 before three triples cut Northwood’s deficit to 12-11. WSU would score the final four points of the quarter to take a 15-11 after one quarter.
In the second period, WSU maintained their advantage and a three-pointer by freshman guard Alexis Miller gave WSU a 35-23 lead at the halftime break.
WSU began to widen its advantage in the third, taking a 50-32 lead with 3:19 remaining in the third, and the home team would take a 55-38 lead into the final quarter.
Despite the Timberwolves outscoring WSU 12-5 in the final five minutes, the Warriors were able to pull away with the win.
After the game head coach Carrie Lohr said that the team’s intensity on defense early in the game set the tone for the team.
“Overall what I really liked was the way that we came out really aggressive on defense, and I thought we did a good job disrupting their offense,” Lohr said.
Four Warriors reached double-figures with senior guard India Hawkins scoring a team-high 14 points. Lohr said the team’s balanced offensive attack played a key role in the team’s win.
“The best part about our offense was that we had multiple people score in double digits and for us to win, we need to do that,” Lohr said.
For the team’s next game versus Saginaw Valley State, senior guard Ja’Nae Williams said that the team needs to be able to play well defensively.
“We just have to make sure we keep our defensive mentality and not let people take us off the dribble,” Williams said.
With the win, the women’s team improved their record to 9-8 (4-5 GLIAC), while the men’s team fell to 3-10 (3-6 GLIAC) on the season.
Both teams return to action Jan.19 versus Saginaw Valley State University at the Matthaei.
Matt Williams is sports editor of The South End. He can be reached at mattmwilliams86@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine
