Wayne State Student Senate elected two new senators at large during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
Senate held the meeting online because of severe weather warnings. The meeting was not livestreamed and was uploaded to Senate’s Facebook page Friday.
Five candidates were interviewed for the two senator at large positions. The interviews were recorded, but the discussion and voting of the candidates were not.
Candidate Hayden Johnson said they have worked with School of Social Work Representative Rajan Varmon and Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Representative Obioma Opara on the implementation of Naloxone boxes on campus.
“I’m a public health major, and I’m also on the pre-PA track as well, so being able to get and see what my degree and what my field can do in the real world so early on in my education is just so important…” Johnson said. “And I want to be able to make sure that programs like these can continue and go past just an idea and go past just a proposal in front of you.”
Candidate and marketing major Anthony Gongolli said seeing Senate’s impact on the WSU community motivated them to pursue a senator at large position. This includes events and initiatives like Senate’s ADHD town hall, menstrual product dispensers and contraceptive vending machines.
“I feel like all of those sort of create a culture that is more fitting and more progressive. I really want to be able to add my own ideas and identities,” Gongolli said.
Gongolli said they can bring a different point of view to Senate and look forward to working with others who do the same.
"(I) feel like being a sexual minority and coming from a family of immigrants, it sort of allows me to have a lens that might be more unique, and I want to be able to speak with others who also have perspectives that are unique and sort of bring together an ideology for Wayne State Universtiy that can make everyone feel not just like they’re being recognized but like they’re also having all of their ideas be heard and that they’re also coming to fruition,'' Gongolli said.
Senate elected Gongolli and Johnson.
Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio presented a resolution to organize events this semester to increase involvement in Senate elections. These events include tabling in the Student Center at the end of February and an application Q&A at the beginning of March.
“(W)e wanted something at the beginning (of the application window) to spark interest and then something at the end of when applications are about to close to help answer people’s questions if they have those,” DiMeglio said.
Senate unanimously passed the resolution.
The tabling event will be held Feb. 21 from 1-4 p.m., with the possibility of another event scheduled later in the week. The Q&A will be online and hosted by Treasurer Fatima Hammoud March 2 from 1-3 p.m.
Senate election applications will open Feb. 13 and close March 6, according to Senate’s website. Voting will be open from April 12 to 14.
Hammoud said dates for Senate’s mental health first aid training, which was made mandatory at its Sept. 16, 2021 meeting, are in the works.
Kelly Whitlock, director of public relations and College of Engineering representative, gave an update on the College of Engineering and said she and Secretary Nasrin Nesha are working on reviving the Engineering Student Senate.
On Tuesday, WSU Police announced that campus would be closed Wednesday due to the weather forecast. Employees were advised to work from home if possible in this alert and in a follow-up email from Human Resources. However, Human Resources sent out a correction email later that afternoon stating that this was against university policy.
Dean of Students David Strauss said this cancellation caused some misunderstandings.
“There was confusion regarding if instructors can have class on a day that the university is closed, and the answer is no,” he said. “When the university is closed, it’s closed, so that means no operations take place except for essential operations.”
This includes virtual instruction, Strauss said. One of the reasons the university did not return to virtual education on Wednesday was an insufficient prior notice to students and instructors.
“If we expect students, on a very short notice, to identify a need for wi-fi, that’s inequitable, and that presents inequity in our students’ opportunity to learn because we wouldn’t give them advance notice,” Strauss said. “And we didn't have resources for them because campus was closed which meant libraries were closed, the Student Center was closed, and it wasn’t safe to get on the road.”
Strauss said WSU will launch a SpringFest event this semester.
“We want to leave on a great note and start a new tradition of a SpringFest like FestiFall,” Strauss said.
Strauss said SpringFest will likely be held the second or third Wednesday in April and would preferably be an outdoor event.
The next Student Senate meeting will be held March 3 in Student Center Room Hilberry AB at 6 p.m.
