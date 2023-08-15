With fall tuition bills due soon, Wayne State students are learning how they qualify under the new tuition structure. While most students will qualify for the new block tuition model, part-time students are struggling to manage unreasonable course loads or increased tuition payments.
The university’s Board of Governors approved a 3.5% tuition increase in June, citing the new block tuition structure will offset some of the costs for full-time students. However, some part-time students unable to enroll in the minimum 12 credits are reporting a struggle to afford tuition.
Public health student Jordan Vanek said financial barriers have made it impossible to take on a full-time class load. Since they are financially independent, they must work full-time to afford the increasing cost of bills and utilities.
“Because I'm such a non-traditional student, I wasn't really planning on getting a college degree at all. So after I finished high school, I started my adult life. I moved out and now I pay all my own bills,” Vanek said.
Tuition rates for in-state freshmen and sophomores are increasing from $431.09 per credit hour to $519.46 per credit hour, according to the Office of the Registrar, with credit hours for juniors and seniors increasing from $511.60 to $616.48.
CFO and Senior Vice President David Massaron said this year’s tuition increase reflects a higher cost of operations.
“It's no secret that we're in an inflationary environment. And in order to maintain the services we have to continue to invest in our faculty and our students, we needed to put in place a modest tuition increase,” Massaron said.
Massaron said the university is introducing new financial aid measures to help assist some part-time students with financial need. $500-$1000 awards will be given to all Pell Grant-eligible, part-time students. Massaron said this scholarship will cover the majority of the tuition increase.
Vanek said they qualified for a Pell Grant when they filed their FAFSA as a dependent student, but this changed when they had to file as an independent student. In meetings with a financial aid officer, they learned they no longer qualify for the grant because they are above the average income cap.
“Because I'm 24, I have to file as an independent,” Vanek said. “Technically, there's no stated income cap, but…if you're making more than $12,000 to $15,000, (as an independent student) you're not gonna qualify for the Pell Grant. And $12,000 a year is homeless money. Nobody can live on that.”
Co-President of the Social Work Disability Justice Coalition El Johnson said some students, especially those with various mental health and learning disabilities, may struggle to take on a full-time class load.
“It can be a challenge, and it might actually be a detriment,” El Johnson said. “If they actually opt and are able to sign up for [a full-time class load] to try to go for the benefit, it could put additional pressure on them and they may not be able to handle it. They may not be able to keep their grades up, and the emotional pressure of taking on additional responsibilities above a basic workload also can affect mental health [and] physical health.”
Public health student Grey Snyder said students are already struggling with increasing expenses due to inflation, which is worsened by the student loan crisis. According to CNN, increasing tuition costs have surpassed the inflation rate, amassing to more than $1.6 trillion by Dec. 2022.
“The tuition increases, students have to pay more or take out loans, while also the price of everything else is inflating. So if a student isn't working, and they're just relying on [loans] to pay for everything, then they're gonna have to take out more money or work more, which could impact their performance in the 15 credit hours that they were told would help save them money,” Snyder said.
University tuition increases are often accompanied by increasing salary wages, Massaron said.
“We're an institution that serves people with people,” he said. “And you know, every year the wages of our faculty and staff go up, 1 or 2 percent and, as a result, we need to generate more revenue from both the state and our students to continue to have those people provide the services they do.
Student Senate President Hayden Johnson voted against the tuition increase at the June BOG meeting, saying the wages of student employees have not increased like Massaron claims.
“We're seeing an increase in housing, we're seeing an increase in tuition and (in) parking all in the same year. Yet our student wage is still the same,” Hayden Johnson said. “I think the university should definitely continue to keep that on the foreground of their mind.”
Snyder said they hope the tuition increase will bring quicker improvements to everyday operations on campus, like elevators and building maintenance. According to previous reporting by TSE, WSU has allocated $12,220,956 towards elevator repairs since 2019.
“A couple years ago, there was a foodborne illness in the cafeteria. University Towers has cockroaches, [in] a lot of the buildings the heating and cooling system doesn't work. Accessibility on campus is laughable. And housing is kind of unattainable for anyone,” Snyder said. “Where's the money going?”
Gaffney said this year’s increase was minimal compared to other public state universities.
“Most years, we do have an increase. I think this year's increase was modest,” Gaffney said. “We do compare ourselves to other universities and I was pleased to see we came in less (in overall tuition) than MSU, less than U(niversity) of M(ichigan), and less than a couple of the other schools. But we (raise tuition) only because we feel it's necessary.”
University of Michigan Ann Arbor’s tuition increase came in at 2.9%, according to CBS Detroit, and Michigan State’s increased by 3% for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year. While WSU’s tuition increase surpassed U of M and MSU, overall tuition remains cheaper than U of M’s annual fee of $27,524 and MSU’s $30,990.
Snyder said financial obstacles have exasperated personal battles they face, and the new tuition model requires more credit hours than they feel prepared to handle.
“I struggle with health issues, both mental and physical, my entire college career, but also, I'm a low-income student funding my college independently. So I've usually worked either two jobs or just a lot of hours at one job. This semester, I'm gonna be working two jobs again, on top of doing practicum for my degree,” Snyder said. “I knew that I would be overwhelmed if I took more than 13 credits, so I didn't want my GPA to suffer anymore.”
Introduced in Dec. 2022, WSU became the 11th public university in Michigan to utilize a block tuition model, following Michigan State, which introduced the model in 2019, University of Michigan-Dearborn in 2020, and Eastern Michigan University and Western Michigan University in 2021.
Massaron said the block tuition is an effort to give students more flexibility to take a full-time class load.
“The data around student success suggests that we want to make sure that our tuition is not a barrier, or a disincentive to taking a full load of classes,” Massaron said. “So that was the large driver in making a decision to make that switch.”
Psychology student Jo Blocton said taking advantage of the block tuition model will help them afford their last year of school.
“For my first four years that I've been here at Wayne, I actually haven't paid a cent in tuition,” Blocton said. “[Block tuition] was really good news for me because that meant that was a lot less I was paying out of pocket for all of those extra classes that I had to take outside of my scholarship. And it made it a lot more affordable for me and a lot more feasible.”
El Johnson said the block tuition model may help full-time students afford college.
“[Block tuition is] very interesting. I think it's a great opportunity for traditional students that are from underserved communities…who are able to manage that additional stress of taking on more credits,” El Johnson said.
Gaffney said in order to ease BOG concerns about students who take less than 13 credit hours, the administration undertook a research project to estimate the amount of students negatively affected by the new program.
“It turned out to be a few 100 [part-time] students, and that was a small enough number that we could put into place special scholarship to cover those additional costs for those few 100 students,” Gaffney said. “The other thousands of students were in a position to actually save money by the block grants.
According to WSU’s Institutional Research and Data Statistics 24-25% of undergraduate students during the 2022-23 academic year were part-time.
El Johnson said despite WSU’s argument of full-time course loads equating to accelerated graduation rates, attending school part-time can actually help students focus more time and energy on their classes.
“Part-time is a wonderful opportunity so that a student can take their education at a pace that they can really absorb it and do well and have that confidence to become competent in what they're doing so that when they graduate and they're out in the field practicing their discipline, they're competent there too,” El Johnson said.
Snyder said the tuition increase directly contradicts the university’s mantra as a champion of diversity and inclusivity.
“It's not as blatant, but it's still making it difficult for marginalized students to succeed. Because it is disabled students, Black (students), Indigenous (students), people of color (and) LGBTQ+ students… who are most impacted by tuition increases,” Snyder said. “And so it's just another barrier for those students to not achieve the things that they want to achieve.”
