Wayne State’s Young Democratic Socialists of America and Students for Justice in Palestine ventured through ice and snow Feb. 26 for the premiere of the documentary “Gaza Fights for Freedom,” at Cinema Detroit.
The event was hosted by Means TV, a Detroit based cooperative streaming platform whose mission is “building a long-standing, worker-owned media infrastructure that reflects and empowers the 99%.” Means TV debuted its streaming platform Feb. 26, and used the premiere of “Gaza Fights for Freedom” to celebrate their launch.
“We started a fundraising campaign about a year ago to make this happen. Before that we were just known for doing the campaign video for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” one of Means TV co-founders, Naomi Burton said. “When we told people the next thing we wanted to was a worker-owned entertainment co-op, we were laughed at. But it feels really good to be standing here now knowing we don’t need people from Hollywood. We don’t need rich people.”
Abbey Martin and Mike Prysner, “Gaza Fights for Freedom” creators, said they were inspired to make the film after seeing the way the Great March of Return was being “whitewashed” by “corporate” media outlets.
“We really wanted to amplify the voices being obfuscated and dehumanized by the corporate media,” Martin said. “We worked with eight journalist in Gaza. Everything you’re seeing is their work. I’m just simply narrating and weaving their stories together. We initially were just going to do a couple of episodes about it, but once we saw the cinematic brilliance of what they captured in their interviews and from the march, we were so blown away we knew we had to take a year off from our regular programing and put together a film to do it justice.”
Even the process of making the film revealed the “dire” nature of what was happening in Gaza, Prysner said.
“There are so many power outages and the internet is slow there, that even sending us the files to make this film took many, many months. The more the footage came in, the more blown away we were,” Prysner said. “One of our journalists, you’ll see at the end of the film, his name is redacted because he was afraid of repercussions from the Israelis. He said he wanted to leave Gaza one day and if he put his name on the film he would never be able to leave.”
In 2018, the United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded there were “reasonable grounds” to investigate Israel for human rights violations, according to a press statement released by the commission.
Between March. 31 and Dec. 30, 183 Gazans were killed, including one woman and 35 children, two members of the press and three medical workers, according to a report by the UNCI. An additional 9,000 Gazans were wounded.
Abraham Alzoubi, who attended the event with YDSA, said he appreciated how the film presented the unadulterated reality of what was happening on the ground in Gaza.
“This film really shows you the gruesome, the toughest things and hardest things to watch,” Alzoubi said. “It shows you a close up, actual lives of the Palestinian people and what they face on a daily basis. It’s not like censured or filtered, it’s the truth that people really need to see and I think they can learn from.”
WSU student and psychology major, George Boight said the film moved him, and inspired him to do more to raise awareness about what’s happening in Gaza.
“I think seeing this film could move anyone to at the very least be sympathetic with the Palestinian cause,” Boight said. “I want to show this film to my very conservative family and be like, objectively we have a responsibility to fight for the rights of our fellow human beings.”
SJP president, Sherin Shkoukani said she thought the film did a great job of highlighting issues in Gaza, and said she’s hopeful that Gaza Fights for Freedom and films like it will start to receive more mainstream attention.
“We live in a really messed up and corrupted world, and hopefully I will be here to see media and leaders change the type of perspectives they have on Palestine and Israel and the occupation,” Shkoukani said. “So I do have hope, I definitely do. But when it will happen—I’m not really sure.”
Journalists like Martin and Prysner, and independent platforms like Means TV are creating new avenues to tell stories that would otherwise go untold by mainstream outlets, Alzoubi said.
“We need people like Abby Martin and we need outlets like Means TV to keep fighting and pushing, pushing their message pushing their art across because that's what we need to keep enduring,” Alzoubi said.
Cover photo by Sean Taormina. Sean is the features editor for The South End. He can be reached at staorm@wayne.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.