Wayne State is looking to revamp its Campus Master Plan after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way students use and view physical space.
Created in 2019, the 2030 Campus Master Plan provides the framework to guide Wayne State’s decision making on current and future physical campus projects.
Due to the change in how physical space usage has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WSU is planning to bring in consultants to go through the plan with a new lens, said Ashley Flintoff, director of planning and space management for Facilities, Planning & Management.
Next to the new Hilberry Gateway on Cass Avenue, the former Hilberry has begun the process of becoming the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center. The reimagined performance space will feature 350 seats and renovations to restrooms, dressing rooms and underground jazz cafe.
Ashley Flintoff said once that project has finished, the park between the Jazz center and condos, which has been operating as a constitution zone, will be renovated into an outdoor space for students.
Also located on Cass Avenue, the renovations at State Hall continue with an estimated completion of the fall of this year. Renovations to the 76-year-old building include new classrooms, lecture halls and meeting spaces, a reflection room and gender inclusive bathrooms.
Flintoff said the projects will be an appealing addition to WSU’s campus.
“I think it is going to be one of those projects where everyone is impressed because it’s going to be a completely different building without having to tear down the building and build something new,” Flintoff said. “We did do extensive demolition (to State Hall) so I don’t think anyone will recognize it, you won’t think it's the same building at all which is pretty exciting.”
Flintoff said the renovations will give the historic building, which has become a staple of the WSU campus, a new life.
Senior Jordan Connor said State Hall is the project they are most excited to see finished.
“I took classes there my freshman year and I was shocked how out of date and run down it seemed,” Connor said. “There were always issues with the heating and cooling when I was there that made class miserable, hopefully the building will be brought up to today's standards.”
Connor said he is glad the next generation of WSU students will get to take classes in a renovated environment that doesn’t take away from the learning experience.
According to the original master plan, buildings possibly up for demolition include Manoogian and General Lectures. Flintoff said the fate of the buildings has not been announced and many other underutilized buildings across campus are under review as well.
“We're just not at a point where I know for sure where I could say, ‘Yeah, we're absolutely gonna tear one of those down. It's possible.’ But it's also possible that those could completely stay and not be torn down and just be repurposed,” Flintoff said. “We've had really good luck repurposing the STEM building, repurposing State Hall. So there is always that option of, ‘Well, maybe we don't tear it down, is it a good candidate for repurposing?’”
Junior Maddy Grunow said they look forward to the renovated Yamasaki Reflection Pool, because they didn’t even realize it existed.
“I have classes that look right out over them, so it would be nice to be able to see them actually working and get to sit out there during the summer,” Grunow said.
Grunow said she wished there were better resources for students to learn about the renovation projects happening around campus.
Flintoff said now that more classes are taking on a virtual model, there is more flexibility to shift things around on campus and reevaluate underutilized space.
Announced in July 2022, WSU and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute will partner to build new property for medical education and research. Although announced as two new buildings, Flintoff said it will likely only be one building and smaller than the original vision.
“There are buildings or portions of those buildings that we can renovate to be better, more effective, efficient spaces, and thus not have to build as much new construction,” Flintoff said.
At the Dec. 2nd 2022 Board of Governors meeting, $2 million dollars were allocated toward the renovation of the Yamasaki Reflecting Pool that surrounds the Helen DeRoy Auditorium. Flintoff said they are working with the foundation created by DeRoy to reimagine the space.
“One of the things they challenged the university to do is not just think about the exterior, but the interior and what it would take to do a refresher of the interior as well. The design is already working on the documentation for what we need for the reflecting pool renovation so that is in progress already.”
Flintoff said students can expect renovation work to start on the reflecting pool this summer.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Photo provided by Quinn Banks.
