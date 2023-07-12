Wayne State announced communications professor Donyale Padgett as the university’s interim Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer on Wednesday.
In an email sent to the campus community, Provost Mark Kornbluh said Padgett’s position was effective July 1, after standing out among many exceptional candidates.
“Dr. Padgett is not only an experienced educator and communications expert but also an active practitioner and trainer,” Kornbluh said in the email.
Padgett has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in organizational communication and public relations from WSU. She also earned her Ph.D. in rhetoric and intercultural communication from Howard University in 2002 and has since worked as an associate professor at WSU.
“She was appointed by President M. Roy Wilson in 2020 to lead one of seven workgroups as part of his Social Justice Action Committee,” Kornbluh said in the email. “She has worked with leaders across the DEI industry to help them create more inclusive spaces and improve communication with diverse stakeholders.”
Moving forward, Kornbluh said WSU will continue the search process for a permanent replacement.
“We will retain a national search firm soon to help us recruit a permanent replacement and will keep the campus informed of our search progress,” he said.
Padgett replaces Marquita Chamblee, who held the role of associate provost for DEI since its creation in 2015 and is moving forward with retirement, according to the email.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by Managing Editor Natalie Davies. You can reach Natalie at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
