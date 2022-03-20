Wayne State football added 25 new players to its roster for the upcoming 2022 season.
The new players were announced on National Signing Day on Feb. 2. Head Coach Paul Winters said four key new faces would impact the offensive line for years to come.
Ethan Gates, standing at 6-foot-8 inches and weighing 265 pounds, is an offensive tackle who played at Lakeview High School St. Clair Shores.
“Ethan is a young man who is extremely athletic, very quick,” Winters said. “For a kid that big, he moves very quick. He's got to get bigger and stronger in the weight room, but he's going to be a pretty talented kid.”
Joining Gates on the offensive line is Tomi Bisiriyu, a 6-foot-5 inches and 290-pound offensive tackle from Whitney Young High School in Chicago.
“Tomi is a young man that Coach (Jeff) Reardon (WSU Offensive Coordinator) recruited,” Winters said. “He is going to be the best-looking guy. He's going to be the first guy that will get off the bus. He's about 6-(foot)-5 (inches), 290 (pounds), and that's how an offensive tackle is supposed to look, so we are excited about that.”
Winters said Nick Ostas, a 6-foot-5-inch and 250-pound dual-position offensive athlete, may become WSU’s tight end, despite his experience on the offensive line at Blissfield High School in Blissfield.
“So really, if those two guys (Gates and Bisiriyu) turn out to be what we think, Nick (Ostas) will probably end up being the tight end,” Winters said. “And it gives us another big, strong guy on the edge of our offensive line.”
The final piece to the revamped offensive line is Will Edwards, a 6-foot-3-inches and 290 pound offensive lineman from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati.
“He played tackle, he played guard, he played center for the state championship football team in Ohio,” Winters said. “He was a leader and a great student. I think he's going to be a centerpiece of that offensive line.”
Winters said he and his staff thought filling the positions left behind by former All-GLIAC offensive linemen Landin Mitchell and Lane Potter with the four new players would be crucial for the team’s future.
The overall grade of this offseason's recruits is positive, Winters said.
“I’m going to give this class an A. We felt like we needed to shore up offensive tackle, and we have two, possibly three, 6-(foot)-4 (inches) or 6-(foot)-5 (inches), 6-(foot)-6 (inches) tackles that I think are going to be impact guys,” Winters said. “Maybe not this year, but they'll be impact guys, and a center along with those guys, that I think is exceptional. So that was part of the grade.”
He said the WSU football program determines potential recruits based on how they carried themselves as students, football players and individuals.
“The other part of the grade is we kind of hit every position,” he said. “The grade point averages of the guys we recruited, the character, the quality of young men that we recruited was probably as good as we've ever recruited.”
Out of the Warriors’ 25 recruits, 11 grew up outside Michigan. Winters said he and his staff focused on recruiting players from nearby states.
“We recruited Great Lakes states because of the Great Lakes (National) Scholarship as opposed to out-of-state because it’s just too expensive,” he said.
The Great Lakes National Scholarship awards scholarships to students pursuing stem majors. The program is paused for an unknown period of time.
Reardon, Offensive Line Coach Joe Hensel, Linebackers Coach Steve Gardiner and Tight Ends Coach Jacob Lail all played a big role in WSU’s recruiting efforts.
“Because of their effort and commitment to WSU football, we recruited what could be the most talented class in years,” Winters said.
Ryan Schira is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gk2817@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.